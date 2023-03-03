Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
SEVENSTORE Secures a Liverpool FC x LeBron James x Nike Air Max 1 Exclusive

Written by Sam Cole in Sneakers

Brand: Nike x Liverpool FC x LeBron James

Model: Air Max 1

Release Date: March 4

Price: TBC

Buy: Exclusive to SEVENSTORE

Editor's Notes: When it was first announced that Liverpool FC, the iconic, famed premier league club from the city of the same name, would take on the American basketball superstar LeBron James as an ambassador, most were left dumbfounded.

No one knew what to expect – what could an athlete from a different sport in another country have to offer one of the UK's most historic teams that it didn't already have?

Well, plenty, apparently. Earlier in the year, we began seeing this partnership bear its first tangible fruits in the form of a cross-sport collection, seeing Liverpool and a fictional NBA team fronted by LeBron collide.

Received with open arms, the collection spelled more to come, which has culminated in a pair of sneakers, namely, an Air Max 1.

Releasing as an exclusive to SEVENSTORE, Liverpool's leading menswear destination, the bares the Liverpool crest on the insole, while premium leathers dressed in alternating green hues on a base of white take on the AM1's traditional blocking scheme.

To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, and sign up to our newsletter for early access to the best drops sent straight to your inbox.

