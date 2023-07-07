LL Bean's Famous Tote Looks Pretty in Pastel

LL Bean is kind of having a moment. The American heritage brand has been buzzing for a minute, to be sure, as a new generation of downtown dirtbags and blue collar cosplayers discover the inherent appeal of incorporating a truly unaffected workwear brand into their respective wardrobes.

But, especially in Japan, where LL Bean is fawned over as a true original, the humble Maine-based company is booming.

There's now a slick selection of overdyed canvas totes that Japanese retailer adam et ropé is selling for pre-order at the relatively reasonable price of ¥6,050 (about $42) per bag.

adam et rope 1 / 4

All available on SALON adam et ropé's web store, the LL Bean totes are admittedly nothing fancy.

They simply reimagine the LL Bean grocery tote — a widened and simplified iteration of the iconic Boat and Tote — in luscious pastel shades, transforming the humble carryall into a gorgeous accessory appropriate for far more occasions than merely heading down to the farmer's market.

The idea behind the design is pretty cool, though: each tote wears a different hue inspired by the setting sun, creating a sort of sunset ombré effect when the corresponding bags are all lined up in the right order.

adam et rope 1 / 3

Though adam et ropé's excellent LL Bean totes are unfortunately not easy to come by — purchase requires the use of a Japanese proxy service — they are indicative of the booming demand for slightly tweaked iterations of signature LL Bean pieces.

In recent months, we've seen LL Bean-themed Converse, hardwearin' tuff totes concocted by OG streetwear brand NEIGHBORHOOD, and a brilliant little collection of adorably elderly LL Bean x BEAMS gear that really should've been called "LL BEAMS."

Even over in LL Bean's native USA, enterprising folks are seeking triple-digit sums for "distressed" (read: old) LL Bean bags.

I wouldn't call it a golden age but there's definitely plenty of demand, which is pretty cool for a brand that just turned 111 years old!

What better way to celebrate than by bringing some of these great Japan exclusives stateside?