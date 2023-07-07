Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
LL Bean's Famous Tote Looks Pretty in Pastel

Written by Jake Silbert in Style
LL Bean is kind of having a moment. The American heritage brand has been buzzing for a minute, to be sure, as a new generation of downtown dirtbags and blue collar cosplayers discover the inherent appeal of incorporating a truly unaffected workwear brand into their respective wardrobes.

But, especially in Japan, where LL Bean is fawned over as a true original, the humble Maine-based company is booming.

There's now a slick selection of overdyed canvas totes that Japanese retailer adam et ropé is selling for pre-order at the relatively reasonable price of ¥6,050 (about $42) per bag.

All available on SALON adam et ropé's web store, the LL Bean totes are admittedly nothing fancy.

They simply reimagine the LL Bean grocery tote — a widened and simplified iteration of the iconic Boat and Tote — in luscious pastel shades, transforming the humble carryall into a gorgeous accessory appropriate for far more occasions than merely heading down to the farmer's market.

The idea behind the design is pretty cool, though: each tote wears a different hue inspired by the setting sun, creating a sort of sunset ombré effect when the corresponding bags are all lined up in the right order.

Though adam et ropé's excellent LL Bean totes are unfortunately not easy to come by — purchase requires the use of a Japanese proxy service — they are indicative of the booming demand for slightly tweaked iterations of signature LL Bean pieces.

In recent months, we've seen LL Bean-themed Converse, hardwearin' tuff totes concocted by OG streetwear brand NEIGHBORHOOD, and a brilliant little collection of adorably elderly LL Bean x BEAMS gear that really should've been called "LL BEAMS."

Even over in LL Bean's native USA, enterprising folks are seeking triple-digit sums for "distressed" (read: old) LL Bean bags.

I wouldn't call it a golden age but there's definitely plenty of demand, which is pretty cool for a brand that just turned 111 years old!

What better way to celebrate than by bringing some of these great Japan exclusives stateside?

Jake Silbert
Director of NewsJake Silbert is Highsnobiety's editor & writer with over a half-decade experience writing in the fields of style, sneakers, and youth culture...
