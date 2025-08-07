Zendaya & Her Stylist Designed an Impressively Ordinary On Sneaker (Complimentary)

Zendaya and Law Roach, a partnership that delivers theatrics every time a red carpet comes calling, have added a new string to their bow. They’re now sneaker designers. The results are impressively ordinary — and I mean that as a compliment.

Yes, a year after being commemorated as an On Running brand partner, Zendaya has designed a pair of On shoes. And the two-time Emmy-winning actress called on her longtime stylist, Law Roach, to help make it all happen.

The On Cloudzone Moon shoe is the result of Zendaya and Roach tinkering with On’s all-day lifestyle model, the Cloudzone

It keeps some features from the original Cloudzone sneaker, such as the dual-density midsole littered with small comfort-providing cavities. However, it does see Zendaya and Roach bring a slightly sportier look to the overall shoe.

Two designers also added a new mesh upper that reveals the inner workings of the sneaker, with thick suede and leather panels layered atop.

Zendaya isn’t reinventing the wheel here. And why should she? The actress already appreciates the look of On’s sporty sneakers, as evidenced by the fact that she consistently wears the brand in her free time. So it makes sense that her first shoe with the Swiss sportswear engineers doesn’t provide a stylistic overhaul, but a subtle refinement.

It should also be said that whereas most On shoes land in serious dad shoe territory, and not necessarily the good kind, Zendaya and Roach hit upon something quite solid. Not dramatic, not unwearable, not statement. Simply wearable, the exact opposite of Zendaya’s red carpet outfits, which range from cyborg designer pulls to Cinderella-themed spectacles.

And why not? Zendaya herself only wears that stuff for movie premieres.

The Cloudzone Moon, available from On’s website for $200, opens a new chapter in the brand’s celebrity-backed mission to be a fashionable sportswear force. These days, On is dropping more celebrity collections than it is marathon-winning supershoes.

Only two months ago, the brand revealed its debut collection with fellow A-lister FKA twigs, while the longstanding On x Roger Federer partnership has been a surprising source of brilliant footwear of late.

Now with Zendaya and Law Roach in the frame, On's lifestyle goods have some serious superstar backing.

