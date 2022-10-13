Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

LOEWE x On: Trail Has Never Been So Fetch

Written by Tayler Willson in Sneakers

Brand: LOEWE x On

Model: Cloudventure

Release Date: October 13

Price: £295

Buy: LOEWE & On

Editor’s Notes: Earlier this year when LOEWE and On announced they were collaborating, I’ll be honest: I was dubious.

I thought of taking a Swiss footwear brand renowned for performance-focused tech-heavy minimalism, and mixing it with the luxuriousness of LVMH's oldest fashion house just didn’t make sense in my silly little head.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Yet, when the product finally came to fruition, it couldn’t have made any more sense.

Now, almost eight months later, the duo are back to prove me wrong yet again and present a selection of new look collaborative Cloudventure sneakers.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Once again designed under the astute eye of LOEWE creative director Jonathan Anderson, the multi-faceted sneaker arrives in no less than five iterations: yellow, black, white, and a re-release of the “Gradient Orange” and “Gradient Khaki.”

LOEWE
1 / 2
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

A trail runner at its core, the LOEWE x On Cloudventure is built to be as comfortable amidst the great outdoors as it is on the streets thanks to Missiongrip under foot and a Speedboard hidden inside the midsole for extra bounce and forward propulsion.

Brass eyelets and hand-pressed marbled outsoles ensure every sneaker in this limited collection is partially unique, while packaging made from 100% recycled industrial materials ticks the sustainability box too.

This latest release from LOEWE x On is not only another example of how wrong I was to initially doubt an undeniably great concoction of brands, but also a reminder that the word “collaboration” still holds its true meaning when the result is as good (and as collaborative) as this.

Shop our mid-season sale

Sold out
Our LegacyDeja Vu Base Sweatshirt Green
$260.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
MM6 Maison Margiela x EastpakBorsa Tracolla Shoulder Bag Black
$180.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
AFFXWRKSOnsite Cordura Pant Black
$235.00
Available in:
Sold out
Tayler Willson
Style WriterFocusing predominantly on fashion, footwear, and big gigantic coats, Tayler boasts over a decade of journalistic experience having started out his career as...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Jonathan Anderson Revolutionized LOEWE. What’s Next?
  • Proenza Schouler at LOEWE Is Not a Question of Talent, It’s One of Time
  • Loewe's Golden Bike Is for Everyone
  • Flattening a Signature LOEWE Sneaker to Pirouette Perfection
  • JW Anderson Out at LOEWE? Hedi Slimane to Gucci? Parsing Fashion's Juiciest Rumors
What To Read Next
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
  • Nike's Premium Swooshless Jordan Sneaker Is Pure Quiet Luxury
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now