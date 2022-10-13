LOEWE x On: Trail Has Never Been So Fetch

Brand: LOEWE x On

Model: Cloudventure

Release Date: October 13

Price: £295

Buy: LOEWE & On

Editor’s Notes: Earlier this year when LOEWE and On announced they were collaborating, I’ll be honest: I was dubious.

I thought of taking a Swiss footwear brand renowned for performance-focused tech-heavy minimalism, and mixing it with the luxuriousness of LVMH's oldest fashion house just didn’t make sense in my silly little head.

Yet, when the product finally came to fruition, it couldn’t have made any more sense.

Now, almost eight months later, the duo are back to prove me wrong yet again and present a selection of new look collaborative Cloudventure sneakers.

Once again designed under the astute eye of LOEWE creative director Jonathan Anderson, the multi-faceted sneaker arrives in no less than five iterations: yellow, black, white, and a re-release of the “Gradient Orange” and “Gradient Khaki.”

A trail runner at its core, the LOEWE x On Cloudventure is built to be as comfortable amidst the great outdoors as it is on the streets thanks to Missiongrip under foot and a Speedboard hidden inside the midsole for extra bounce and forward propulsion.

Brass eyelets and hand-pressed marbled outsoles ensure every sneaker in this limited collection is partially unique, while packaging made from 100% recycled industrial materials ticks the sustainability box too.

This latest release from LOEWE x On is not only another example of how wrong I was to initially doubt an undeniably great concoction of brands, but also a reminder that the word “collaboration” still holds its true meaning when the result is as good (and as collaborative) as this.