Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

A$AP Rocky & Rihanna Are Doing Matching 'Fits Their Own Way

in StyleWords By Tayler Willson

Nothing spells out love like coordinated couples outfits. Well, unless you're A$AP Rocky and Rihanna who are now uncoordinating their already co-ordinated outfits in the name of both love and style.

The couple, who have been a part of the Matching Couples Club for a while now, were seen in Los Angeles on November 13 stepping out for a casual jaunt with their first born, RZA Athelston Mayers, while wearing co-ord $1,250 LOEWE women's track tops with worn denim pants.

Typical of both Rocky and Rihanna though, while they were wearing the same track jacket but in different colors and more or less the same denim pants, they still managed to make each look their own.

After all, there are matching outfits and then there are A$AP Rocky & Rihanna matching outfits – there's a difference.

Take Rihanna, for instance, who tucked her red zip-up jacket into her pants and rolled her sleeves to half mast. Where Rocky, sporting his now-signature Kemal Akbas cap, went untucked in his navy LOEWE number with baggy as hell stone washed pants.

Where other couples simply wear matching outfits, Rocky and Rihanna do so in their own way. They've taken matching outfits and unmatched them. But matched them. It's a confusing one, but you get the idea.

Truth is, Rocky and Rihanna sporting LOEWE is a welcomed switch up from the couple’s recent slew of Bottega Veneta and PUMA escapades.

In the last month alone, there have been countless bonafide Bottega bangers from both Rocky and Rihanna (who is blonde now, by the way). And following the former’s recent appointment as PUMA’s new F1 creative director (and a subsequent collcetion reveal) plus the revival of Rihanna’s FENTY line, the pair have seldom left my news feed.

Of course, a timeline full of Rocky and Rihanna’s slaying sartorial synergy isn’t a bad thing. It does, though, make a nice change for said synergy to revolve around something other than Bottega and PUMA for a change, though.

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
Reversible Flap Cap
Patta
$70
Image on Highsnobiety
Gel-Quantum Kinetic
ASICS
$285
Image on Highsnobiety
1996 Retro Nuptse Jacket
The North Face
$365
We Recommend
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Hey Dad, Can I Borrow Your Jorts This Summer?
    • Style
  • boots and shorts
    In The Name of Logic, Explain My Love For Big Boots With Shorts
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    A$AP Rocky's Salomon Selection Is Second to None
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    This Summer, We're Big on Big Shorts
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    These Dads Really Be Dressing
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • tiffany daniel arsham pokemon
    EXCLUSIVE: Pokémon, Tiffany & Daniel Arsham Choose You For Their Next Collab
    • Culture
  • A$AP Rocky & Rihanna's matching LOEWE ensembles are yet another example of the couple's enviable & undeniable sartorial synergy.
    A$AP Rocky & Rihanna Are Doing Matching 'Fits Their Own Way
    • Style
  • New Balance's newest super shoe is also its chunkiest.
    New Balance's Newest Super Shoe Has More Sole Than Shoe
    • Sneakers
  • rihanna blonde hair 2023 outfit
    Blonde Rihanna Is as Fun & ‘Fitted as You’d Expect
    • Style
  • First looks at A$AP Rocky's debut PUMA's F1 capsule that will launch ahead of the Las Vegas Grand Prix on November 17.
    A$AP Rocky's PUMA F1 Debut Is Go Go Go
    • Style
  • Oakley's MUZM Mars X-Metal Leather, the label's most disruptive sunglasses, are back after an almost 30-year hiatus.
    Oakley’s Most Disruptive Sunglasses Are Back
    • Style
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023