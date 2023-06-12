Sign up to never miss a drop
Louis Vuitton's $3K Alien Spaceship Speaker Is Back

in CultureWords By Highsnobiety

Remember Louis Vuitton's Horizon speaker, the luxury house's flying saucer that played music? Well, it's back.

When Louis Vuitton debuted Horizon speaker in 2021, it instantly went viral, and understandably so. The brand offered a $2,890 monogram speaker that looked like an alien spaceship and lit up. Though, fashion heads probably got major Toupie bag vibes from the speaker.

Despite the discourse around the design, price tag, and OK-ness of the actual technical capabilities, the speaker was a hit. Folks just wanted an otherworldly Louis Vuitton speaker in the crib, so they got one. Can't knock it.

It's certainly not the wildest we've seen from the brand that dropped luxury fortune cookie purses and burger boxes.

Now, Louis Vuitton's Horizon speaker has crash landed again, this time in a new limited edition silver look and a new $3,600 price tag.

Aside from a makeover and price tag update, much has stayed the same. Fans can still count on that familiar monogrammed design wrapping the body and LED light features, like the lit-up logos enclosed in the tempered glass and Louis Vuitton branding circling the unit. Oh, and it still has its leather hand strap, allowing fans to take it on-the-go.

The Bluetooth speaker also still guarantees its 360-degree sound with the ability to project your music in a given direction — a feature made possible due to its otherworldly structure.

For those with $3K to spare, Louis Vuitton's silver Horizon light-up speaker is currently up for grabs on Louis Vuitton's website.

