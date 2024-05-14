See you later, alligator? Well, 99GINGER's New Balance 1906R collaboration actually has crocodile-like skins. But anywho, the point is that the Parisian art collective is back and (finally) ready to release its New Balance sneakers.

Now, 99GINGER won't be dropping those totally croc'd out New Balances we saw back in January (those were Friends & Family editions — lucky them).

Instead, the brand will release another New Balance 1906R sneaker that's partly croc and still all-cool. The latest pair offers up some new meshy moments on the upper, joined by that sleek green reptilian texture that left us drooling the first go-around.

In the end, 99GINGER's New Balance 1906R sneaker embraces the runner's techy spirit more while maintaining that luxe feel with crocodile leather.

There's no solid release date for 99GINGER's latest New Balance 1906R sneakers. However, the brand confirmed that the pairs will launch sometime in June.

With the June just on the horizon, fans can expect more launch details soon from 99GINGER. It is probably a good idea to turn on those post notifications.

When 99GINGER revealed its F&F New Balance 1906R sneakers at the beginning of this year, hopeful whispers arose about a wider release for the sought-after collaboration. It turns out the rumors were true.

I'm sure fans would love to go full croc mode with the previous, but 99GINGER's latest New Balance sneaker is still in the running for 1906 of the year — right next to Jack Harlow's grandma-approved take.