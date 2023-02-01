Louis Vuitton’s $2,310 Fortune Cookie Bag Comes With a Message Inside

You wear what you eat, or however, the old saying goes. The latest in wearable eats — but please don't eat – emerges as Louis Vuitton's Fortune Cookie bag, which is exactly how it sounds: a handbag shaped like a giant fortune cookie.

First teased during the brand's Spring/Summer 2023 presentation, Louis Vuitton's Fortune Cookie bag surfaces with calf leather construction topped with LV's beloved monogram faintly sprawled across the exterior.

Complete with a removable wristlet and silver hardware, the LV handbag also is packaged wrapped in a playfully-designed plastic wrap, which, too, can be worn as a clutch.

Like the IRL edible treat, Louis Vuitton's Fortune Cookie bag comes with a message inside inside (one Highsnobiety commenter jokingly speculated it would read "you can't afford it").

Indeed, the Louis Vuitton Fortune Cookie Bag ain't cheap — much like the house's $2k burger box or any other accessories, for that matter — flexing a hefty $2,310 price tag.

Like the brand's SS23 varsity jackets, Louis Vuitton's Fortune Cookie bags quickly sold out online. However, fans are welcome to check local LV stores for availability.

LV's latest handbag hit the runway back in June, along with other odes to Virgil Abloh like paper boat suits and school bus handbags — all the while Kendrick Lamar performed in a billowing suit and diamond-encrusted Tiffany crown.

LV isn't the first and probably not the last dabble in the novelty accessory game. Just a couple of weeks ago, Fendi sent plush baguette loaves down the runway while names like Collina Strada and Puppets and Puppets tried their hand at foodwear.