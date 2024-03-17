Sign up to never miss a drop
Tyler, The Creator Made the Perfect Louis Vuitton Sneaker

Words By Morgan Smith

The flowerboys haven't stopped talking about Tyler, The Creator's Louis Vuitton collection since its reveal in February, and understandably so. Tyler, The Creator x Louis Vuitton is an effortless blend of Tyler's playfully preppy universe, Pharrell Williams's dandy-ness, and Louis Vuitton's historic design codes. The results are these great pieces decorated in artful Louis Vuitton monograms and even a maple syrup charm to go on waffle-cone LV handbags.

Tyler, The Creator's Louis Vuitton footwear is also very, very good.

Tyler, The Creator's Louis Vuitton Trainer sneakers lead the way for the shoe selections. For one of Tyler's LV Trainers, the luxury skate shoe gets dressed in the collection's leading Craggy Monogram, essentially Louis Vuitton's famed pattern hand-drawn by Tyler himself.

After appearing on the classic button-ups and puffer jackets, the Craggy monogram makes for an exceptional outfit on the LV Trainer. The colorful, handmade take on the LV design meets shades of vanilla and chocolate brown on luxurious leather uppers, continuing the collection's deliciously sweet themes.

Another LV trainer receives a blend of chocolate and vanilla hues as well as a hint of the iconic Damier print. At the same time, there's one Louis Vuitton sneaker that comes dressed in tonal green LV patterns.

The Tyler, The Creator x Louis Vuitton's footwear rounds off with leather hotel slippers, a Dandy Loafer with craggy seams, and a Waves Derby featuring trippy soles. And oh, let's not forget airy Waffle slide sandals (to go with the other tasty accessories, of course).

There have been many detailed looks at Tyler's Louis Vuitton clothing and sneakers lately, revving fans up more each time. But the wait is nearly over for Tyler, The Creator x Louis Vuitton, which is expected to launch on March 21.

Pharrell and Tyler continue to take their collaborations beyond music. Following the unveiling of the Louis Vuitton collab, the duo combined their minds to create the perfect green nail polish.

Tyler, The Creator and Louis Vuitton already had a relationship prior to Pharrell's appointment. Tyler once composed a special soundtrack for the house's Fall/Winter 2022 presentation (the one where Tyler bicycled around the runway).

Tyler, The Creator is now designing Louis Vuitton collections — well, just this one (right now). Fans believe Tyler deserves an official spot on the Louis Vuitton design team because the latest collab is just that good.

