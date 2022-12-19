Drake's "Certified Lover Boy" Air Force 1s Are Finally Here

This article was published on August 2, 2022 and updated on December 12, 2022

Brand: NOCTA x Nike

Model: Nike Air Force 1 "Love You Forever"

Release Date: NOCTA's website on December 6, Nike's SNKRS app on December 8.

Price: $160

Editor’s Notes: After months of anticipation Drake's Nike Air Force 1 sneakers are finally here.

Drake's NOCTA x Nike Air Force 1 "Certified Lover Boy," now known as the "Love You Forever," is dropping in early December — December 6, to be precise.

In all honesty, the NOCTA x Nike AF1 looks just like a regular Nike Air Force 1, just with an outrageous $160 price tag and a touchy-feely "Love You Forever" engraving. (Granted, that's all very on-brand for Drake.)

Personally, if I saw Drake's Air Force 1s walking down the street, I'd think they were regular ol' OG Forces until proven otherwise. Though the shoe is arguably the most lackluster spin on the AF1s I've seen yet, I must admit the heart sole is pretty impressive.

Heart molds replaces the AF1's signature star-studded outsole on the NOCTA x Nike Air Force 1, rounding off the shoe's lover boy details.

Naturally, NOCTA branding subtly graces the Air Force 1 collab's heel and insole, following the shoe's understated — perhaps, too understated — vibes.

Nike and Drake are also throwing in some ABC ice cubes for the shoe's laces, plus a picture book titled Love You Forever. Perhaps these complimentary accoutrements are the duo's way of making up for the shoe's extremely delayed release.

NOCTA

The NOCTA x Nike Air Force 1s were initially slated to drop alongside the actual Certified Lover Boy album, which debuted over a year ago in September 2021.

The shoes never surfaced, fueling speculation they'd been canceled. Now, they're finally ready for their debut — better late than never, eh?

Nonetheless, the Certified Lover Boy remains unfazed, sporting the forthcoming kicks in street style along with his other less-popular NOCTA footwear.

