NIGO Joins the LVMH Prize Jury

Fashion's most prestigious competition, the annual LVMH Prize, is in full swing.

One month after narrowing 20 semi-finalists down to eight final contenders, the contest has announced the members of its jury: Jonathan Anderson of JW Anderson and Loewe, Dior's Maria Grazia Chiuri, Louis Vuitton's Nicolas Ghesquière, Kim Jones of Dior Men's, and Stella McCartney. Joining the designers are Delphine Arnault, daughter of LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault, and Sidney Toledano, CEO of LVMH Fashion Group.

Joining the seven experts are two new jury members: KENZO's recently christened creative director NIGO (notably, the only non-white jury member this year), and Silvia Venturini Fendi, artistic director of Fendi accessories and menswear.

Currently in its ninth edition, the LVMH Prize has helped launch the careers of several notable brands including Hood by Air (2014), Jacquemus (2015), and Marine Serre (2017).

This year, competition is fierce: finalists include ERL by Eli Russell Linnetz, KNWLS by Charlotte Knowls, and S.S. Daley by Steven Stokey Daley. Also up for LVMH's cash prize and one-year mentorship are Ashlyn, Roisin Pierce, RYUNOSUKEOKAZAKI, Tokyo James, and Winnie New York, rounding out a formidable group.

The Prize final will take place on June 2 at the Louis Vuitton Foundation in Paris, where the jury — currently mulling over each finalist's collection — will announce the winner of the grand prize and the Karl Lagerfeld Prize.