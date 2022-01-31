Up Your Goggle Game With 100% & MAAP's HYPERCRAFT Performance Sunglasses

If your cycling setup is missing a set of lenses, look no further – MAAP has teamed up with performance sunglass specialists 100% on a two-piece set of HYPERCRAFT sunnies.

At the tail-end of 2021, cycling apparel aficionados MAAP ushered in a new standard of uniform for the city-based cyclist with the launch of the MTA Transit Apparel collection, adding a new layer of diversity to its range.

A slight diversion from its standard offering of bibs, padded shorts, tight (all of the performance essentials), the collection was just as functional but far more wearable off the bike.

A quick peruse of MAAP's site, and you'll see that it has catered for all of a cyclist's needs; every component from gloves through to outerwear is carefully considered, yet one thing is missing. Sunglasses.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

That's precisely where 100% comes in. Conceived in the 1980s, 100% has built a reputation on its performance-first designs and alignment with iconic moments in motocross Americana's history. Through its commitment to creating functional technologies for us in BMX and motocross, its goggles, eyewear, and helmets have gained the respect of the industry.

As such, the brand serves the perfect parallel to what MAAP provides through its apparel and accessories.

Taking the HYPERCRAFT model as its base, the collaboration offers up two striking colorways – "Copper" and "Silver." Each pair offers a streamlined, laser-cut rimless shield, a lens treatment that repels water, dirt, and oil, alongside a full spectrum of UV protection and scratch resistance – essentially, these are beastly on the roads.

The limited-edition MAAP x 100% Hypercraft Performance Sunglasses release online on February 2.