Highsnobiety
Who Run the World? Girls in MADWOMEN’s Reebok Classic Leather Sneakers

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers
Reebok / Tatsiana Tribunalova
1 / 11

Brand: MADWOMEN x Reebok

Model: Classic Leather

Release Date: June 24

Price: $100

Buy: Reebok's online store

Editor’s Notes: After linking with the fellas over at Bodega and JJJJound, Reebok said this next one (collab, that is) goes out to the ladies.

Following their first linkup in 2021 for Reebok's annual It's A Man's World (crossed out) campaign, the Boston-based footwear brand is back at it again with the ladies of MADWOMEN.

Reebok allows the brand to call the shots, with MADWOMEN reworking Reebok's 2021 Classic Leather shoe to their liking.

The Reebok x MADWOMEN Classic Leather — launching in Thirsty Blue and Purple Oasis — boasts a pastel ombre effect on the layered suede and leather upper, topped off with cozy foot action from the shoe's fuzzy lining.

The spirit of partnership seizes the moment throughout the shoe as MADWOMEN and Reebok logos clash on the tongue and receives a trippy treatment on the insoles.

Like its previous Club C Double Geo collab, MADWOMEN decks out its Classic Leather sneakers with a freezed-out, translucent outsole, rounded off with the collective's wavy branding.

Spearheaded by Marlen Stahlhuth and Larteyley von Hippel, MADWOMEN scours the globe connecting female creatives who share similar values yet come from various backgrounds, ultimately fostering a space where diversity and empowerment are at the forefront.

So, what does MADWOMEN look like? Per the Berlin-stationed agency's Instagram bio, it includes "dope ass womxn who we admire for their creativity, confidence, and power."

Essentially, MADWOMEN's latest Reebok sneaker honors the manifold badass women who comprise the collective, with even a few of the brand's members leading the campaign.

As a woman who lives for female-led sneaker collaborations, I'm here for MADWOMEN's latest spin on the Reebok Classic Leather sneakers and visually-captivating campaign of leading-edge women.

MADWOMEN's latest Reebok collab confirms the tremendous power in a group of trailblazing women equipped with the right pair of icy kicks.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
