Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

UGG's Latest Collab Is Spikey AF

in SneakersWords By Tom Barker

UGG's latest collaborator? LVMH Prize runner-up Luca Magliano, who presented his Fall/Winter 2024 show at Pitti Uomo 105 in Florence earlier this month.

Between the twisted tailoring and expert layering, one thing was impossible to miss throughout the presentation: the wild footwear that stomped down the huge staircase that made up part of the show's set.

Amongst all the different shoes presented in the collection (which included safety footwear engineered with U-Power and chunky square-toed boots), the UGG spiky slippers were by far the most extreme.

1 / 4
Magliano

Confirmed to bd a part of an upcoming UGG collaboration following the show, the black leather slip-ons featured metal spikes protruding from every angle.

The shoe is a mix between the studded leather biker jacket you'd stereotypically find on a punk rocker and your grandad's most snug fluff-lined slippers. In short, it's pretty wild.

1 / 2
Magliano / Valentina De Zanche

However, the spiky, studded slippers aren't the only shoes that UGG and Magliano worked on for the new season. Another pair is part of the collection and it takes on a more familiar shape for an UGG collaboration.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Arriving with UGG's classic brown suede outer and fluffy inside, the slip-on shoe has Magliano branding front and center at the top of the shoe, split in half by an outward-facing seam.

There's no word yet on when we can expect either of these shoes to hit shop floors, with the recent runway show being the only look at what Magliano and UGG have cooked up for their first-ever release together.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

UGG is not a brand shy of collaborating with others. Its consistent output of co-branded collections has been one of the secrets to its rising popularity in fashion.

We've seen the brand release weird and wonderful creations such as armor-like boots together with Shane Oliver's Anonymous Club or its fluffy slides in collaboration with Victor Wong which come complete with fake toes.

However, in the rankings for UGG's wildest collaboration to date, Magliano's studded loafers/slippers are a strong contender for the top spot.

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
URC30EC
New Balance
$130
Image on Highsnobiety
Tanker Waist Bag
Porter-Yoshida & Co.
$235
Image on Highsnobiety
Le Pull Jacquemus
Jacquemus
$740
We Recommend
  • latest products main_Marni
    Marni, New Balance & More: Browse This Season's Latest Drops
    • Style
  • winter boots
    Big Boot Season Is Here
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    The MSCHF Boot Returns as a Crocs Collab
    • Sneakers
  • trophy room air jordan 1 low
    Here We Go Again: Another Trophy Room x Jordan Collab Is Coming
    • Culture
  • fear of god essentials
    Shop the Latest Fear of God ESSENTIALS Collection Here
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • Salehe Bembury's first Crocs sneaker, the Juniper, isn't Croc-like at all.
    Crocs’ Juniper Sneaker Isn’t Very Croc-y at All
    • Sneakers
  • salehe bembury crocs sneaker juniper
    The First Crocs Sneaker Doesn't Look Like a Clog
    • Sneakers
  • bode nike collab astro grabber 2024
    Bode x Nike Is Officially On (Retro Sneakers Included)
    • Sneakers
  • Magliano ugg
    UGG's Latest Collab Is Spikey AF
    • Sneakers
  • Todd Snyder has turned Woolrich luxury.
    Todd Snyder's Woolrich Is Technical Luxury
    • Style
  • Wales Bonner x adidas Samba 2024 collaboration.
    Wales Bonner's First adidas Collab of 2024 Is Perfection
    • Sneakers
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023