UGG's Latest Collab Is Spikey AF

UGG's latest collaborator? LVMH Prize runner-up Luca Magliano, who presented his Fall/Winter 2024 show at Pitti Uomo 105 in Florence earlier this month.

Between the twisted tailoring and expert layering, one thing was impossible to miss throughout the presentation: the wild footwear that stomped down the huge staircase that made up part of the show's set.

Amongst all the different shoes presented in the collection (which included safety footwear engineered with U-Power and chunky square-toed boots), the UGG spiky slippers were by far the most extreme.

Confirmed to bd a part of an upcoming UGG collaboration following the show, the black leather slip-ons featured metal spikes protruding from every angle.

The shoe is a mix between the studded leather biker jacket you'd stereotypically find on a punk rocker and your grandad's most snug fluff-lined slippers. In short, it's pretty wild.

However, the spiky, studded slippers aren't the only shoes that UGG and Magliano worked on for the new season. Another pair is part of the collection and it takes on a more familiar shape for an UGG collaboration.

Arriving with UGG's classic brown suede outer and fluffy inside, the slip-on shoe has Magliano branding front and center at the top of the shoe, split in half by an outward-facing seam.

There's no word yet on when we can expect either of these shoes to hit shop floors, with the recent runway show being the only look at what Magliano and UGG have cooked up for their first-ever release together.

UGG is not a brand shy of collaborating with others. Its consistent output of co-branded collections has been one of the secrets to its rising popularity in fashion.

We've seen the brand release weird and wonderful creations such as armor-like boots together with Shane Oliver's Anonymous Club or its fluffy slides in collaboration with Victor Wong which come complete with fake toes.

However, in the rankings for UGG's wildest collaboration to date, Magliano's studded loafers/slippers are a strong contender for the top spot.