Highsnobiety
Wait, This New Maison Margiela Sneaker Looks Familiar

Written by Alek Rose in Style

Maison Margiela has never shied away from the importance of reference points in fashion. In fact, the Italian house stands as one of the only houses to be proudly transparent about its use of direct style references in design. After all, Margiela’s flagship sneaker — the Replica — is, as the name openly states, a copy of 20th-century German army trainers. And it’s safe to assume that John Galliano’s been flicking through the archives again with the label’s newest sneaker, the 35mm Deadstock Sneaker.

Unashamedly lifting its visual foundations from the iconic Air Jordan 4 silhouette, the 35mm Deadstock Sneaker is yet another reminder that luxury and streetwear have collided at full pace. Featuring the classic black, white, and red palette that the Jumpman franchise favors, and complete with a pre-cracked, yellowed midsole.

Producing such a close update of a storied silhouette like the Air Jordan 4 doesn’t come without its challenges. Considering the recent success of the Air Jordan 4, via sell-out collaborations with Union and Off-White™, the inevitable question arises: does this sneaker stand as an homage to the enduring popularity and originality of the Air Jordan 4, or is it another luxury brand riding the success of a sportswear style and multiplying the price point tenfold without adding much to the conversation? In this case, and considering Margiela’s history of respectful referencing as a creative step rather than a marketing tool, we’re going with homage.

Shop the Maison Margiela Deadstock Sneakers below.

Image on Highsnobiety
Maison MargielaDeadstock Leather Mid-High Sneakers
$990
Buy at Luisaviaroma
