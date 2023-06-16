Margiela's Boots Are Made For Wading (& That's Just What They'll Do)

Few brands make statement footwear quite like Maison Margiela.

From its statement Salomon collaborations to its slew of Reebok tabi sneakers, the French maison rarely disappoints. In fact, it never disappoints. And this season is no exception.

Maison Margiela

Everyone, we'd like you to meet Maison Margiela’s Wader Boots: a nearly $4,000 USD thigh-high John Galliano special. Made out of black patent leather with a utilitarian rubber top cap, these statement boots are nothing short of phenomenal, if not slightly mad.

Presumably these are made for the fashion savvy individuals wading through the streets as opposed to actual fly-fishers wading through rivers, especially if their price tag is anything to go by. Then again, what makes trudging through water more boujee than doing so in a pair of knock-out Margiela numbers?

Still, if you thought Margiela’s knee-high Salomons were reaching new heights, these Wader Boots will make you think again.

As the slightly tweaked version of the classic hit goes: these Margiela boots are made for wading, and that's just what they'll do (although they won't wade all over you).