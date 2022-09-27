MM6 Maison Margiela Transformed Salomon Sneakers Into Thigh-Highs

MM6 Maison Margiela might be even better at collaborations than the mainline collection. During Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2023, the sub-label revealed yet another Salomon collaboration, comprising thigh-high boots and running vests.

In case you're unaware, MM6 Maison Margiela is the enigmatic fashion house's "diffusion" line, comparatively affordable compared to the mainline collection. Until recently, it was womenswear only; now, MM6 is co-ed and, frankly, better than ever.

To tell you the truth, I recently overheard the buyers for one of New York's most respected independent boutiques telling a client that they'd started buying only MM6 for their store because "[MM6] does Margiela better than [mainline] Margiela."

Scandalous in certain circles, objective truth in others.

MM6 Maison Margiela 1 / 8

Whatever side you fall on, the fact of the matter is that MM6 is crushing it these days, dishing highly wearable collections buoyed by reworked Margiela signatures and contemporary classics.

Some of those contemporary classics include recent team-ups with Eastpak, the previous Salomon shoe, and, of course, MM6's iconic collab with The North Face.

MM6 Maison Margiela 1 / 12

For Spring/Summer 2023, MM6 is holding to just one collaborative partner (for now), prepping a two-piece partnership with Salomon that includes a redesigned Adv Skin 5 running vest — ideal for both staying hydrated on the go and attempting to layer through summer — and special thigh-high boots, both with a tentative release date of "Fall 2023."

Note that the boots aren't a remixed Salomon sneaker, per se. See, they're an original MM6 footwear design, simply fitted with Salomon's sole tooling below. It's a collaboration through and through but one that defies easy categorization.

And that speaks to the underrated brilliance of the MM6 line: it takes the avant-garde cues of Maison Margiela and filters them through an approachable lens, yielding remarkably wearable clothing that's nonetheless more advanced than your average clothing collection.