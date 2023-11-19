Even Malia Obama's Airport Sweats Are Cooler Than Most

"I hopped off the plane at LAX with a dream and some cool sweats." I know that's not what Miley Cyrus said in her hit song. But the tweaked lyric sort of works in the case of Malia Obama's latest outfit.

Actually, Malia appeared to be hopping on a plane at LAX recently, but she was still wearing some nice airport attire, nonetheless.

Specifically, Malia's sweatpants caught my attention: a pair of black terry cloth lounge pants featuring floral cutouts all over.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The flowery sweatpants hail from Jenia Kim's J.Kim label, known for its signature petal cutouts, often appearing in its ready-to-wear clothes.

The floral concept has graced the brand's cargo skirts, tops, puffer jackets, and dresses. But on sweatpants? It takes chilling to stylish levels. It has me rethinking all those times I failed the drip gods by bumming it at the airport.

Backgrid

The rest of Malia's airport 'fit was relatively regular, chill wears you'd expect for a youth living in LA: a slightly cropped white tee, a patterned head scarf, a slouchy tote bag, a distressed leather jacket in her hand (hey, it gets cold waiting at those gates).

Backgrid

No Patta New Balances this go-around. But the eldest Obama daughter sported some chunky black boots on foot (could be the same ones from her recent smoke break).

It's another instance of Malia looking like a typical 20-something, sure. But I, for one, enjoy seeing Malia and her sister Sasha wearing pieces like Birkenstocks, jorts, and Telfar bags.

Like it or not, the Obama daughters are cool "it" girls without even trying. For crying out loud, the airport 'fits are better than most.