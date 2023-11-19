Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Even Malia Obama's Airport Sweats Are Cooler Than Most

in StyleWords By Morgan Smith

"I hopped off the plane at LAX with a dream and some cool sweats." I know that's not what Miley Cyrus said in her hit song. But the tweaked lyric sort of works in the case of Malia Obama's latest outfit.

Actually, Malia appeared to be hopping on a plane at LAX recently, but she was still wearing some nice airport attire, nonetheless.

Specifically, Malia's sweatpants caught my attention: a pair of black terry cloth lounge pants featuring floral cutouts all over.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The flowery sweatpants hail from Jenia Kim's J.Kim label, known for its signature petal cutouts, often appearing in its ready-to-wear clothes.

The floral concept has graced the brand's cargo skirts, tops, puffer jackets, and dresses. But on sweatpants? It takes chilling to stylish levels. It has me rethinking all those times I failed the drip gods by bumming it at the airport.

The rest of Malia's airport 'fit was relatively regular, chill wears you'd expect for a youth living in LA: a slightly cropped white tee, a patterned head scarf, a slouchy tote bag, a distressed leather jacket in her hand (hey, it gets cold waiting at those gates).

No Patta New Balances this go-around. But the eldest Obama daughter sported some chunky black boots on foot (could be the same ones from her recent smoke break).

It's another instance of Malia looking like a typical 20-something, sure. But I, for one, enjoy seeing Malia and her sister Sasha wearing pieces like Birkenstocks, jorts, and Telfar bags.

Like it or not, the Obama daughters are cool "it" girls without even trying. For crying out loud, the airport 'fits are better than most.

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
Record Storage Canvas Bag
NTS x Highsnobiety
$65
Image on Highsnobiety
XT-6
Salomon
$200
Image on Highsnobiety
Fluffy Fish Cap
Bonsai
$180
We Recommend
  • t-shirts
    The Best Staple Tees in the World, Ranked by Weight
    • Style
  • japanese clothing brands
    38 Japanese Clothing Brands Every Highsnobiety Reader Should Know & Where to Buy Them
    • Style
  • blank hoodies
    The Best High-Quality Blank Sweats in Streetwear And Beyond
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    These Luggage Options Are an Airport Flex
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Did This Indie Designer Predict Cage Bag Mania?
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • nike dunk low waffle 2024
    Nike's Waffle Dunks Goes Beyond Wearable Brekkie
    • Sneakers
  • Kim Kardashian drinks a Diet Coke while wearing beige shapewear in a KKW Beauty campaign
    The Curious Kim Kardashian Coca-Cola Conspiracy
    • Culture
  • malia obama airport sweats outfit
    Even Malia Obama's Airport Sweats Are Cooler Than Most
    • Style
  • adidas superstar bubble shells
    The adidas Superstar Is Just Fine in Its Jelly Shell
    • Sneakers
  • IKEA's take on Balenciaga's viral Towel Skirt might be funny, though it also highlights what we already know: it's literally just a towel.
    Balenciaga Who? IKEA Made Its Own Towel Skirt
    • Style
  • Tyler the Creator wears a green hat, puffy vest, grey hoodie and sweatpants with hiking boots at a WME red carpet event in Los Angeles in November 2023
    Only Tyler, the Creator Could Pull Off Red Carpet-Level Sweatpants 
    • Style
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023