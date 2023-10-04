Sign up to never miss a drop
Presenting: Malia Obama as Off-Duty Model

Both of the Obama daughters have excellent senses of style, as we've long since documented, but Malia Obama has particularly come into her own with some particularly excellent outfits. One of the key tenets of good taste: does someone look cool even on a grocery run? In Malia Obama's case, that's a big ol' affirmative.

Malia Obama was seen towards the end of September smoking a cigarette with a friend, looking so sans effort chic that you'd have thought she was an off-duty model. You know, if she wasn't the daughter of a president and al.

Wearing a cropped cardigan, loose pleated pants, and a pair of hefty black shoes, Malia epitomized the kind of unbothered elegance that the kids are calling quiet luxury.

The affectation is typically achieved through subverted tailoring — see the slacks that Malia wears here in a casual context — though her chunky cardigan and heavyweight shoes give her look a grunge edge, amplified by the je ne sais quoi cool afforded to most anyone who smokes in this sort of offhanded, disinterested way.

Look, genres of fashion are as fluid as genres of music, call it whatever you want but admit one thing. Malia Obama looks cool as hell.

And yes, smoking is bad for you. Who cares. Don't do it. I don't. But I can acknowledge that the sole upside of smoking cigarettes is that it, well, looks cool. Vapes can never compare.

You could make the argument that there's nothing cooler than healthy lungs, sure, but we're talking pure visual aesthetics here.

To that end, Malia Obama has achieved the same kind of put-together tossed-on grace usually only tapped by high-style icons like Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen or perpetually stylish Jennifer Lawrence.

No mean feat, especially for a kid just out of college. Hey, some things needn't be taught.

