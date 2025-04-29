Yes, Nike Made "Obama" Jordans

Wait, Nike's got "Obama" Jordans??? Indeed.

The colorful Jordan Spizike "Bordeaux" sneaker was actually gifted to the former president back in 2012, hence its nickname, "Obama." (There is even a pic with Spike Lee and Barack Obama holding the shoe for proof).

Now, 13 years later, the classic "Obama" Spizikes are back.

It's still the same shoe as before, except the revived design will now appear on the Spizike Low (the 2012 pairs were high-tops). Additionally, the mudguards, the panel between the midsole and the rest of the upper, are now completely blacked out, whereas the previous pairs featured a more dark grey detail.

Besides those small changes, the "Obama" Spizikes are still exploding with color, thanks to its "Bordeaux" scheme borrowed from the popular Jordan 7. Indeed, the shoe preserves its appropriate splashes of patriotic-ish red, white, and blues alongside yellow and green hints for added vibrant flair.

Underneath, the Spizike sneaker, named after Spike Lee, presents its classic hodgepodge of hybridized details pulled from the classic AJ3, AJ4, AJ5, AJ6, and AJ9 models.

And in true Spizike and Spike fashion, the legendary director's Mars Blackmon and 40 Acres and a Mule logos land on each heel (per usual).

The Jordan Spizike "Obama" sneakers are expected to drop sometime during the fall at Nike. Fans can expect them to have the Spizike's usual $160 price tag.

The Spizikes are just one of many great Obama sneaker moments. The former POTUS also wore ASICS sneakers during his time in office. There was also that custom pair of Nike Hyperdunks made just for him in 2009, which featured an embroidered presidential seal and landed at Sotheby's for $25,000. New Balance also bestowed Mr. Obama with his own customized pair of grey New Balance 990s.

It's why he's the swaggiest to ever do it.