Jorts & Patta New Balances? Malia Obama Gets It

Words By Morgan Smith

And just like that, Malia Obama perfects the grocery run 'fit.

The former First Daughter stepped out in LA to do some grocery shopping, again fitted up in a chill, casual look — a style lane that she and her sister Sasha have truly mastered at this point.

While stocking on some new eats for the crib, Malia wore a red and white patterned top paired with baggy jorts and Patta's New Balance 990v3 sneakers. And for accessories, she kept things simple with a silver pendant necklace and brown boho bag.

The look is easy and simple with a dash of heat, courtesy of Patta's New Balances which she's kept in frequent rotation as of late (we get it, Malia). What's not to like?

The Obama daughters don't step out in wild looks or anything along those lines. They wear the standard stuff you'd catch most 20-somethings in these days (Birks, jorts, New Balances, etc). Indeed, they know Gen Z style very well.

The beauty in the famous siblings' style is truly ease and simplicity — they wear normal clothes and look effortlessly good, to simply put it.

It's safe to say the cool factor and good taste runs in the family. We've seen Barack Obama's unmatched swagger showcased during his two terms as POTUS. Michelle Obama has remained a style star since her days in the White House, having blessed us with an incredibly-stylish book tour last year featuring names like Bottega Veneta, Marine Serre, and GANNI.

Indeed, the Obama family just understands the fashion assignment.

