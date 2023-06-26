At Glastonbury, Aitch Had All Eyes on Manchester United's New Kit

With the 2022/23 Premier League season tied up, the transfer window is open, and we're hurtling towards the pre-season at an incredible pace. Football, as ever, is "blink and you'll miss it," and if you missed out on Aitch's performance at Glastonbury over the weekend, you'll have missed out on the first look at Manchester United's new home kit.

At Highsnobiety, we'll be the first to admit that we love the pre-season kit rollout. While it'd be pushing it to say that this period is as exciting as when the season is underway; nothing can beat the essence of the beautiful game, of course; but the anticipation for seeing what teams across Europe will pull out the bag is certainly good fun.

Now, if you're in the UK, it's likely that your social media has been dominated by nothing but Glastonbury over the weekend; naturally, that's how it goes this time of the year; you're glued to the BBC watching the weekend's biggest acts perform, battling intense FOMO, wondering if you'll ever secure a ticket.

For those that were tuned in, you'll have witnessed Central Cee and Dave bring "Sprinter" to life and Aitch taking to the stage rocking Manchester United's new 2023/24 season home jersey.

Until now, the kit had been somewhat of a mystery, while Drama Call's version of the iconic 1989 kit has stolen the spotlight.

The new home kit by adidas utilizes the same silhouette as Manchester City, with an old-school V-neck collar.

A red base with black and white details dresses the shirt to a traditional standard, while a geometric pattern adds some contemporary flair.

Although the future of Manchester United's ownership remains up in the air as they chase a string of new signings, at least there's hope the kit will drop soon.