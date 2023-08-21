Sign up to never miss a drop
Marc Jacobs Beauty Is Officially Relaunching With Coty

in BeautyWords By Alexandra Pauly

Marc Jacobs Beauty, beloved by makeup artists and beauty editors alike, is one step closer to relaunch after mysteriously pulling its products from digital and IRL shelves two years ago.

A statement sent to Highsnobiety confirms that that designer's makeup line will return under an expanded licensing agreement with Coty, which also handles Marc Jacobs fragrance.

“The expansion and extension of our longstanding agreement with the house of Marc Jacobs, now in its 20th year, is a testament to the enduring success of our partnership and the brand’s limitless potential," said Sue Nabi, Coty's CEO.

"Through its partnership with Coty, Marc Jacobs’ Fragrances have achieved great success, growing to become one of the top 10 female fragrances world-wide, thanks to the iconic Daisy Marc Jacobs and Perfect Marc Jacobs franchises. The revival of Marc Jacobs’ cosmetic portfolio, now in partnership with Coty, is eagerly anticipated by consumers around the world who have been campaigning for its return."

First reported on by Business of Fashion, the news comes after Marc Jacobs' deal with Kendo, the incubator behind names like Fenty Beauty and Ole Henriksen, expired in the summer of 2021.

Around the same time, customers began noticing dramatically slashed prices on Marc Jacobs' cult-favorite eyeshadows, mascaras, and foundations, first introduced in 2013. Eventually, the products disappeared from retailers all together, spawning several reports on the future of the brand.

“Marc Jacobs Beauty is not being discontinued,” a spokesperson told Business of Fashion in July 2021. “Currently, we are in the process of strategizing the best way to reach our global customer going forward.”

In May, renewed chatter regarding the brand's relaunch began circulating online, spurred by a page on luxury e-tailer Net-a-Porter stating that Marc Jacobs Beauty was "coming soon." On Instagram, the official @marcjacobsbeauty page tells followers to "Stay tuned."

That said, you have more than enough time to save your pennies for the new and improved Marc Jacobs Beauty. Sources say that the products likely won't launch until 2025 — so watch this space as updates emerge.

  • Image on Highsnobiety

