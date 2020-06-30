Own a Piece of Design History With These Exclusive Margiela Sneakers

The German Army Trainer has a longer history than most other shoes. The iconic silhouette was first designed by Adolf Dassler, the founder of adidas, during the 1930s. As such a minimal and durable sneaker, it was used as standard issue exercise apparel in the German army, hence its name. It was only in the ‘90s when Martin Margiela discovered the style in a second-hand store, instantly falling in love with the pared-back, blank canvas of a shoe. On the Spring/Summer 1999 runway, Margiela outfitted his models with German Army trainers, adding a signature twist to the style with scribbled messages from employees at the label’s headquarters.

Mytheresa recently added a menswear vertical to its now all-encompassing shopping experience, and how better to celebrate than with an exclusive, pre-collection release of the Graffiti Replica? This storied design stands as one of menswear’s most recognizable, universally loved sneakers and this updated version is a potential future grail. Paying reference to the very first release, complete with graffiti-inspired scribbles, this pair is a timeless addition to any discerning design lover’s rotation.

Maison Margiela Exclusive to Mytheresa Vintage Graffiti Replica Sneakers $855 Buy at mytheresa

