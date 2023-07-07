Margot Robbie Is Literally an IRL Barbie Doll

Margot Robbie's Barbie looks ain't plastic but they are fantastic. Robbie and stylist Andrew Mukamal have ingeniously recreated the doll's signature outfits with the IRL wardrobe worn by Robbie while on tour to promote the premiere of Greta Gerwig's hotly anticipated Barbie movie and it's hardly hyperbolic to say that these looks are incredibly on point.

All the Barbie memes leading up to this thing are now rendered irrelevant: the only thing that matters is that Margot Robbie is an IRL Barbie Doll, literally.

Mukamal has Robbie fitted in an excellent spread of outfits that replicate classic Barbie get-ups with shocking accuracy and brilliant improvisation.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

For instance, to capture the journalistic derring-do of the Day to Night Barbie doll, Mukamal subbed in a blinged-out Judith Lieber clutch in the shape of a chunky '80s portable phone.

Clever and era-appropriate!

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Elsewhere, during a beachside Barbie press stop in Australia, Robbie's home turf, Mukamal placed the actress in a Hervé Léger swimsuit that neatly matches the original Barbie doll's striped one-piece.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Mukamal tapped into a host of other designer brands to properly position Margot Robbie as a real-life Barbie doll, including Valentino, Versace, Gucci, and, of course, Moschino, the house that not only collaborated with Barbie but even created its own Barbie-themed runway collection.

In fact, Balmain creative director Olivier Rousteing was so committed to Margot Robbie's Barbie-fication that he created a bespoke get-up just for the Barbie press tour, perfectly recreating the Earring Magic Barbie doll.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

And, though it isn't a direct Barbie reference (Barbie sportscar aside), a special accommodation must be made for the sublime Gentle Monster, Bottega Veneta, and Manolo Blahnik outfit that Margot Robbie wore to kick off this entire string of top-tier cosplay.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Though it shares a release day with another headline-worthy summer blockbuster, Barbie has made the most of the long lead-up ahead of its release.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Distributor Warner Bros. has patiently teased out the film's cast, preview events, clickable promotional material, and the expected merch deluge, for instance.

But the best promo for the Barbie movie is Barbie herself, Margot Robbie.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Robbie's incredible red carpet looks are up there as some of the best press tour looks of all time, no?

Not only because her 'fits and Mukamal's styling are so dead-on but because Robbie is thoughtfully channeling Barbie herself by wearing a different thematic outfit to each event. It's a deliciously layered cake. A pink cake, at that.