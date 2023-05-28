Margot Robbie May be Putting the "M" in MCU Soon

Margot Robbie's Barbie blonde might not be going anywhere soon, as the actress is rumored to play Sue Storm in the upcoming Fantastic Four movie.

An alleged leak for the forthcoming film revealed Robbie as the Invisible Woman, alongside Adam Driver as Reed Richards (Mr. Fantastic), Paul Mescal as Johnny Storm (the Human Torch), and Daveed Diggs as Ben Grimm (The Thing).

No word on who may be playing Doctor Doom yet. Sorry, Marvel lovers.

Again, the casting leak is but a rumor (for now) as Marvel remains pretty tight-lipped about the Fantastic Four, including who's in it. Though, the company was generous enough to announce the movie's release date (November 8, 2024) and director (Matt Shakman) during last year's D23 Expo.

Robbie follows Jessica Alba and Kate Mara, who played the role of Sue Storm in the past films (personally, the OG Alba is my fave).

With Robbie potentially joining the MCU, could this be her farewell to DC? Remember: Robbie is DC's current Harley Quinn and has played the beloved character in three films.

It's not uncommon for Hollywood folks to hop from one cinematic universe to the next. Ryan Reynolds played Green Lantern and Deadpool, while Ben Affleck took on Daredevil and then Batman (not at the same time, of course). Even director James Gunn made the leap from Marvel to DC.

An actor being a part of two cinematic universes simultaneously is relatively unheard of. But if anyone could make history by doing so, it'd be Robbie (that's if rumors of her MCU moment are true). Can you image the Invisible Woman saying "puddin'"?

Nonetheless, from a fantastic life in plastic to (maybe) being part of a fantastic super squad, Robbie's cinematic takeover continues.