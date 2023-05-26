We've Never Been More Ready For Barbieland

The moment has come. Following the first teaser trailer for Greta Gerwig's live-action Barbie film towards the end of 2022, the official main trailer is upon us and it has us thinking: life in plastic may very well be fantastic.

The new 2 minute 41 second trailer (above) offers yet another glimpse into Gerwig's very pink world and an insight into Barbie's (Margot Robbie) task of her taking on the IRL world alongside boyfriend Ken (Ryan Gosling).

The trailer's caption humorously reads: "To live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on existential crisis. Or you’re a Ken." Sounds great.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

Up until now, all Barbie-heads have had to go off is the teaser (above) from December 2022. This of course sent the internet into a frenzy went it landed, resulting in hoards of fans desperately searching the internet for leaks, with some even considering copping tickets to James Cameron's film to get a peak at the Barbieverse.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The minute-long trailer opened with a gigantic Margot Robbie (the Barbie) towering over a group of young girls while wearing a striped swimsuit look — a nod to the Barbie's first 'fit worn during its inaugural launch in 1959.

In the presence of the new it doll, the girls smash and destroy their old baby dolls — it's a very Barbie-esque reference to Stanley Kubrick's 2001: A Space Odyssey.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The remainder of the trailer arrived as quick glimpses into Robbie's Barbie world, which included more of Ryan Gosling flexing his oiled-up chest, epic dance numbers, plenty of pink, and course, the famed dream houses.

It looks silly, yassified, and over-the-top – it's camp, to say the least! And we're so here for it.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Our first looks at the film based on the Mattel toy arrived in April, courtesy of an image showcasing Robbie riding in a pink C1 Corvette, the doll's signature ride.

On and off-screen heartthrob Ryan Gosling later followed up with a subsequent teaser, giving the people exactly what they want: the actor flashing his pecks in a cut-off denim vest (Barbie PR knows what they're doing, and it's working).

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Summer '22 saw the film's production break the internet, as viral images revealed Gosling and Robbie skating in beach-ready and cowboy couture get-ups.

Will Ferrell, who was also spotted filming over the summer, is also set to star in the film as the mean Mattel CEO. Names like Issa Rae, Simu Liu, and Emma Mackey also amongst the film's stacked cast.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The synopsis of the Barbie movie, according to IMDB, reads: 'After being expelled from Barbieland for being a less than perfect-looking doll, Barbie sets off for the human world to find true happiness.' If that doesn't get you ready for a fantastic world of plastic, I'm not sure what will.

In a past interview, Robbie stated that "our goal is to be like, 'Whatever you're thinking, we're going to give you something different — the thing you didn't know you wanted'."

Topless Ken? Robbie ending all other baby dolls? Outrageous musical sequences? Say no more. I'll be ready with my popcorn come July 21.