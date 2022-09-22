Marni & MR PORTER Cozy Up for Fall

Seasonal transitions are plenty of fun, and it all begins with switching out your wardrobe in preparation for what the elements will bring. While the summer months excite with color and pattern, if you run hot, there's nothing quite like the bitter air of a fall morning, wrapped up in cozy fabrications.

All of the woolen fuzzies and soft knits you've been missing out on are front and center as "Marni Mania" unfolds – Marni's exclusive capsule collection for MR PORTER, that is.

If you're done with short-sleeved light cottons, then you've diverted your attention to the right place, as Marni showcases fall dressing that is not only comforting but refuses to be dulled by the expectations of the color palettes you'd typically find in Fall/Winter collections.

Approaching its first exclusive collection with the world-renowned MR PORTER with the utmost flair, Marni, true to its nature, presents a 26-piece capsule that is unapologetically bold. Pink? Blue? Yellow? Forget why; why not?

The collection's key fabrication, brushed mohair, demands attention at any distance, especially when paired with such vibrant tones. It finds itself dressing several pieces, including striped beanies, jumpers, pants, and cardigans. Think sitting by the fire on a cold winter's evening, but without the need for a fire.

For the remaining pieces within the collection – which you'll find available to shop now at MR PORTER – mohair takes a seat on the bench, and in its place, colorful graphics and seasonal essentials serve just a clean of a statement, providing a masterclass in Marni.