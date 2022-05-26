Marni’s UNIQLO Collab Is All Play & No Mohair
Season: Spring/Summer 2022
Buy: Online at UNIQLO's website
Editor's Notes: After scribbling on its collaborative Veja sneakers, Marni brings some more artistic vision to its upcoming UNIQLO collaboration, calming things down to Uniqlo's level but keeping it Marni-esque — sadly, without the mohair — nonetheless.
Wait, UNIQLO's kink for basics and Francesco Risso's quirky-playful aesthetic for Marni? How does that even work?
I'm not sure, but the brands made it happen with a capsule collection, where UNIQLO's essential basics serve as the canvas to the artist, AKA Risso and the Marni team.
For Marni x UNIQLO, Risso reimagines UNIQLO's silhouettes through the Marni lens (save the fuzz), dressing pieces like the raincoat with fun hand-drawn flowers and throwing uneven painted checkered prints on a bubble hem skirt.
As for the garments' styles, everything is very roomy and cozy for everyone to enjoy — something both Uniqlo and Marni see eye-to-eye on as both labels champion uncomplicated gender-neutral comfort (just in different ways, you know).
While the collaboration announcement received mixed reviews, I can't help but relate to one comment that read, "The people need a $50 mohair cardigan."
I would've loved to throw my coins at a Marni x UNIQLO fuzzy sweater without paying the price of Marni's mohair cardigan, which ranges between $1,090 and $1,350.
But, don't fret, my friend. We could get a Marni x UNIQLO mohair cardigan in the months to come since Marni will be kicking it with Uniqlo for the long run.
Like UNIQLO's collabs with JW Anderson and Jil Sander, Marni x UNIQLO isn't a one-and-done type of thing, with the two brands inking an ongoing deal with more Marni-style Uniqlo drip to come.
So yeah, we may not have an affordable Marni cardigan yet, but we may get one in the future — or maybe even a new "it" sweater altogether. Until then, you can cop the first set of Marni x UNIQLO pieces in the U.S. at UNIQLO's physical and online stores.