Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Marni’s UNIQLO Collab Is All Play & No Mohair

Written by Morgan Smith in Culture
UNIQLO
1 / 10

Brand: Marni x UNIQLO

Season: Spring/Summer 2022

Buy: Online at UNIQLO's website

Editor's Notes: After scribbling on its collaborative Veja sneakers, Marni brings some more artistic vision to its upcoming UNIQLO collaboration, calming things down to Uniqlo's level but keeping it Marni-esque — sadly, without the mohair — nonetheless.

Wait, UNIQLO's kink for basics and Francesco Risso's quirky-playful aesthetic for Marni? How does that even work?

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

I'm not sure, but the brands made it happen with a capsule collection, where UNIQLO's essential basics serve as the canvas to the artist, AKA Risso and the Marni team.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

For Marni x UNIQLO, Risso reimagines UNIQLO's silhouettes through the Marni lens (save the fuzz), dressing pieces like the raincoat with fun hand-drawn flowers and throwing uneven painted checkered prints on a bubble hem skirt.

As for the garments' styles, everything is very roomy and cozy for everyone to enjoy — something both Uniqlo and Marni see eye-to-eye on as both labels champion uncomplicated gender-neutral comfort (just in different ways, you know).

UNIQLO
1 / 12
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

While the collaboration announcement received mixed reviews, I can't help but relate to one comment that read, "The people need a $50 mohair cardigan."

I would've loved to throw my coins at a Marni x UNIQLO fuzzy sweater without paying the price of Marni's mohair cardigan, which ranges between $1,090 and $1,350.

But, don't fret, my friend. We could get a Marni x UNIQLO mohair cardigan in the months to come since Marni will be kicking it with Uniqlo for the long run.

Like UNIQLO's collabs with JW Anderson and Jil Sander, Marni x UNIQLO isn't a one-and-done type of thing, with the two brands inking an ongoing deal with more Marni-style Uniqlo drip to come.

So yeah, we may not have an affordable Marni cardigan yet, but we may get one in the future — or maybe even a new "it" sweater altogether. Until then, you can cop the first set of Marni x UNIQLO pieces in the U.S. at UNIQLO's physical and online stores.

Shop our latest product

Sold out
ASICSGel-Venture 6 Glacier Grey Black
$90.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Jacob & Co. x HighsnobietyDollar Sign Pendant T-Shirt Black
$65.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Stone IslandB0243 Nylon Metal Swim Shorts Mid Blue
$180.00
Available in:
Sold out
Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Hurley Goes Punk: The So Cal Staple Debuts New Collab with Travis Barker
  • An Indie Indigo Artisan's Big Break
  • Moncler's Mercedes x NIGO Collab Is Genius
  • You’ve Seen This Brand's Viral AirPods. You Have Not Seen Its Killer adidas Collab
  • London Meets NYC for a Practically Bookish Streetwear Collab
What To Read Next
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now