Marni’s UNIQLO Collab Is All Play & No Mohair

Brand: Marni x UNIQLO

Season: Spring/Summer 2022

Buy: Online at UNIQLO's website

Editor's Notes: After scribbling on its collaborative Veja sneakers, Marni brings some more artistic vision to its upcoming UNIQLO collaboration, calming things down to Uniqlo's level but keeping it Marni-esque — sadly, without the mohair — nonetheless.

Wait, UNIQLO's kink for basics and Francesco Risso's quirky-playful aesthetic for Marni? How does that even work?

I'm not sure, but the brands made it happen with a capsule collection, where UNIQLO's essential basics serve as the canvas to the artist, AKA Risso and the Marni team.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

For Marni x UNIQLO, Risso reimagines UNIQLO's silhouettes through the Marni lens (save the fuzz), dressing pieces like the raincoat with fun hand-drawn flowers and throwing uneven painted checkered prints on a bubble hem skirt.

As for the garments' styles, everything is very roomy and cozy for everyone to enjoy — something both Uniqlo and Marni see eye-to-eye on as both labels champion uncomplicated gender-neutral comfort (just in different ways, you know).

UNIQLO 1 / 12

While the collaboration announcement received mixed reviews, I can't help but relate to one comment that read, "The people need a $50 mohair cardigan."

I would've loved to throw my coins at a Marni x UNIQLO fuzzy sweater without paying the price of Marni's mohair cardigan, which ranges between $1,090 and $1,350.

But, don't fret, my friend. We could get a Marni x UNIQLO mohair cardigan in the months to come since Marni will be kicking it with Uniqlo for the long run.

Like UNIQLO's collabs with JW Anderson and Jil Sander, Marni x UNIQLO isn't a one-and-done type of thing, with the two brands inking an ongoing deal with more Marni-style Uniqlo drip to come.

So yeah, we may not have an affordable Marni cardigan yet, but we may get one in the future — or maybe even a new "it" sweater altogether. Until then, you can cop the first set of Marni x UNIQLO pieces in the U.S. at UNIQLO's physical and online stores.