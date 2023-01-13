At Martine Rose’s Nightclub, UGG Clogs Pass the Dress Code

London designer Martine Rose staged her eponymous label's Fall/Winter 2023 runway presentation in Pitti Uomo, turning the historic Piazza Del Mercato Nuovo into a stylish nightclub. And at Rose's spot, fuzzy UGGs pass the dress code.

UGG's Fuzz Sugar Clogs joined blazer-style jumpsuits and ombré Nike Shox Mules on Martine Rose's catwalk, reiterating the collection's nightclub-focused undertones and blending of Italian and London style codes.

Sadly, Martine Rose's fuzzy clogs aren't a collaboration (not like its Nike sneakers...wait, mules...wait, snules?). UGG simply provided them for the presentation, with the London-based label giving them a little oomph for the show.

Essentially, Martine Rose hand dyed UGG's sustainable sheepskin clogs, rendering them in classic schemes, like red and black, exclusively for the runway spectacle.

Aside from a dye job, Martine Rose preserves the clogs' notable details, like its eco-friendly design (harvested trees and renewable sugarcane are two low-impact materials that comprise the shoe).

As the Y2K craze rages on, so do the era's staples like micro-mini skirts, velour tracksuits, and of course, UGGs.

Indeed, UGG grows more popular by the day, as products like its trendy platform boots and boot guards struggle to stay on shelves (in a good way). Famous faces like Bella Hadid and Kylie Jenner can't even resist.

TikTok, especially the platform's fashion girlies, is also quite infatuated with the brand and its latest (fun fact: #UGG hosts over 1 billion views). And once the Tok gets ahold of an item, it's no turning back (the infamous Stüssy 8-ball fleece can vouch).

Additionally, UGG continues nabb some pretty impressive collaborators, from Telfar to Shayne Oliver to Denim Tears. Indeed, adding the Rihanna-approved brand — that is, Martine Rose — to the roster would only advance UGG and Rose's reigns.

Sure, the dyed fuzzy UGG clogs aren't an official collaborative project, but I can't lie — the mere thought of a potential Martine Rose x UGG collab makes my eyes wide with wonder. To quote Miss Mo'Nique Hicks, "I would like to see it."