Marvel’s Comic Con News Was Cool, but the Panel ‘Fits Were Fire

During 2022 San Diego Comic Con (SDCC for short), Marvel announced what's next up in the MCU, or Marvel Cinematic Universe for non-comic-identifying readers.

The long-awaited Black Panther sequel trailer delivered an emotional teaser and official release date. The Avengers craze continues in 2025. She-Hulk's unfortunately still happening. Captain America's patriotic super-glutes return to the big screen. Indeed, Marvel content will be plentiful for fans of the Stan Lee's famed comics-turned-box-office-films.

Now, as someone who enjoys a good action film (Marvel superhero pictures included), Marvel's Comic Con news was cool and all. But, can we discuss the style moments at its panel?

From the Prada stints to feet heat courtesy of Air Jordan, Marvel's SDCC panel saw quite a few stylish bangers that are indeed worthy of recognition.

Karen Gillan

Amongst her neutral-dressed colleagues, Karen Gillan emerged as a checkerboard dream in an Oscar de la Renta Fall/Winter 2022 ensemble.

And just like that, Gillan canceled summer with this wooly outerwear look.

Kevin Feige

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige is no stranger to the world of hype and, apparently, drip, running the most popular movie franchise with shoe game to match.

While repping the MCU's Multiverse saga up top, Feige opted for last year's hottest sneaker release, Air Jordan 1 "University Blue" sneakers, on-foot.

Michaela Coel

The perfect execution of leather on leather? The tasteful braided hairstyle? The toned arms that put my flabby appendages to shame? Simply put, Michaela Coel's David Koma number clearly gets it.

Kathryn Newton

What does Kathryn Newton plus Prada equal? A look.

Crystals, Y2K realness, and a well-defined midriff, Newton is the moment in Prada at 2022 SDCC.

Mabel Cadena

Mabel Cadena exudes chic headmaster energy through a Dior pleated scholastic look á la Thom Browne.

Nonetheless, Cadena's ensemble commands the room with style, grace, and Cartier flexes.

Lupita Nyong'o

One thing about Lupita N'yongo: we're going to get an iconic color story.

Draped in Alfredo Martinez, the actress beamed in a vibrant color block dress elevated by pleats.

Winston Duke

They say there's something about a man in a suit.

Indeed, "they" weren't lying, especially after Winston Duke hit us with this tailored sheer glittery goodness.

Will Poulter

It's Will Poulter in a cozy sweater vest and matching Birks. Enough said.

Trust in the power of Birkenstock. Take Poulter, for instance. He went from being called "the weird eyebrow actor" to the ladies giving him the flirty brows.

*Warning: Birkenstock results may vary for glow-ups.