I'm a Barbie Girl, In a Barbie Maserati Grecale

All of your Barbie dreams are about to come true. A collaboration like no other, Mattel’s most iconic character steps into the world of Maserati, dressing the Grecale SUV in pink, of course.

The beauty of collaborations is bringing our wildest dreams to life. Whether you’ve always dreamt of Travis Scott-branded cereal (weird flex, but okay), a G-Wagon decked out by Virgil Abloh, a GUCCI TNF jacket, or a LEGO adidas Superstar, we have our collective addiction to collabs to thank for their existence.

If you’ve ever found yourself with your head in the clouds, living the Barbie lifestyle, whipping about Venice Beach in a luxury SUV, then your dreams may have finally come true.

An icon of Italian luxury, Maserati’s signature is unmistakable; when a Trident flashes by with the sound of thunder, you know exactly what type of motor is on the road. Effortlessly aesthetic, clean-lined, and timeless, its vehicles are certainly a statement of wealth, yet wholly tasteful.

Bridging the gap between fiction and reality, Barbie x Maserati takes the form of an ultra-limited edition Grecale SUV. A head-turner from front to back, the 530-hp V6 Nettuno engine-equipped car is wrapped in hot pink with acid yellow lines creating a bold, sporty contrast.

Maserati

Luxury is in the finer details, of course. On sunnier days, the car’s Barbie logo-adorned iridescent topcoat reveals a striking rainbow pattern.

The Barbie Maserati Grecale, as an ultra-limited Fuoriserie edition, will only be available in two custom units globally. Exclusive to the US, the first bespoke edition was part of the 2022 Neiman Marcus Fantasy Gifts, with a portion of its sales price benefitting the Barbie Dream Gap Project.

Details regarding the second custom build will remain a mystery until 2023. While you wait, head over to Maserati for a closer look at the Barbie Maserati Grecale.