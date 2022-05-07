So, We Took the Givenchy TK-360 for a Sole-Free Spin

There's a new big shoe in town, and it's Matthew M. Williams's Givenchy TK-360 sneakers. First presented to the world during the brand's Spring/Summer 2022 runway show, the knit sneakers clearly aren't your average futuristic shoes. After all, Givenchy's kicks don't have a sole in their body (no, seriously, it doesn't).

The Givenchy TK-360 is sole-free and, honestly, frill-free as well. Colorways aside, the sneaker keeps its details quiet and straightforward, possessing noticeable laces on the upper and a subtle Givenchy logo on the heel. Otherwise, the shoe's unique sculptural shape and sans-sole woven design are the ones making the noise.

Naturally, critics have already drawn comparisons to a certain Ye-designed Runner, but Williams responded with, "with a sole tho...big difference. Show me another knit shoe without a sole." I mean, he's not wrong.

We can't blame him for standing by his one-of-its-kind shoe. To be honest, we were intrigued ourselves, so it was only right for Highsnobiety to get the Givenchy TK-360 in hand to see what all the sole-less hype is about.

Givenchy TK-360 is surprisingly heavier than expected in-hand, as pointed out by Highsnobiety's Jake Silbert. Though most of the weight resting in the shoe's hefty spherical heel, it's not weighty to the point of toting boulders — it's just enough to keep you closer to the ground as expected with the whole no-sole vibe.

On foot, however, there's no denying the comfort of these knit sneakers. The insole is packed with ample cushioning, making up for the extra support usually supplied by a shoe's sole.

Givenchy designed the shoes larger than your normal size, so sizing down is recommended for that perfect fit. Since the Givenchy TK-360s were my usual size, it did feel a little roomy on my feet.

The outsole's knit grip features imply superior traction, however, some slip did occur. Then again, it was a rainy Friday in New York in the TK-360s, which were one size too big (Note: don't save these for rainy days).

As for the TK-360's fit, think of a sock shoe. The sneakers' stretchy technical mesh contours to your foot to secure it in place, matched with extra support and security by the model's monochromatic laces.

I'm sure Givenchy's TK-360 sneakers and my feet would be locked in for the long run with the proper size. But, if I'm completely honest, the knit runners simply aren't for me — I can't seem to get into the whole sock-sneaker and futuristic sneaker wave just yet (I'm working on it).

Though the Givenchy TK-360 aren't my style, they were must-cops for others; only a few of the shoe's colorways are still up for grabs in limited sizes on the brand's website, with the navy and beige camel color options already snagged up.