Megan Thee Stallion Has a (Praying) Message for Her Haters

Hot girl summer is around the corner, and its CEO, Megan The Stallion, is getting a head start with newly-dyed curls and a message for the haters.

The H-Town hottie was spotted at Beyoncé's Renaissance Paris concert on May 26 (yes, the one where Blue Ivy performed), chatting with Jay-Z and singing "Love on Top" with all she had. I, too, sing the song just like that. So, I get it.

While Megan had the time of her life at the show based on video clips, she also delivered a message to her critics via her ensemble.

Her $55 pink Praying tee — paired with jeans, block-heel sandals, and a Chanel bag — did the talking. On the front, the shirt read, "They don't build statues of critics."

Mind you: Megan recently received her first set of wax figures from Madame Tussauds, which will be on display at Madame Tussaud's' Las Vegas and New York museums starting May 20 and June 1, respectively.

Need I say more? I think Megan's wax figures and her tee speak for themselves.

Megan's return to the scene has been exciting, with Law Roach-styled looks and highly-anticipated performances included. Not to mention, she had us tuning into a baseball game just to watch her throw the first pitch (petition to change the Major League Baseball to Megan League of Baseball, anyone?).

I'm sure there's more to come with Thee Stallion's big return, like new music perhaps. New single for hot girl summer? I can only pray.