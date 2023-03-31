Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Screw the Baseball Game, All Eyes on Megan Thee Stallion

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

We love baseball (the baseball we're talking about: Megan Thee Stallion).

The self-proclaimed Houston Hottie threw the first pitch at the Astros' game against the White Sox on March 30. As for her outfit, she naturally repped the Houston team's jersey paired with some body-hugging white jeans and Billie Eilish's Nike Air Force 1 collab on feet.

Megan's delivery of the ceremonial first pitch went viral, of course. Let's just say: folks didn't give a damn about that game once the beautiful superstar — known for her irresistibly fun spirit and proudly owning her curves — stepped on the mound.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

The Astros may have lost and ended their opening-day winning streak, but is it a really a loss with Megan Thee Stallion on your side? I think not. If I'm being extra real, our cover star was the real winner of Thursday night's game.

Megan Thee Stallion's comeback era has been nothing short of exciting (and stylish). She made her first big appearance since the Tory Lanez trial — of which he was found guilty of shooting Megan — at Grammys 2023's afterparty, popping out in a stunning Mach Bai gown.

Fast forward to a couple of days ago, she attended an event in support of Law Roach, with the famous stylist outfitting her out in custom archival Paco Rabanne.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Megan is set to make her major return to the stage this weekend, as she'll be headlining the AT&T Block Party for the NCAA March Madness Music Festival.

In addition to what will surely be a performance to watch, I suspect we'll be blessed with more impeccable looks this weekend as well. 'Tis a great time to be part of the Hottie army.

Shop our favorite products

Sold out
Multiple colors
BirkenstockFlorida Suede Leather Black
$365.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Carne BollenteNutting Hill Green
$220.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
HighsnobietyCotton Drill Trouser Natural
$135.00
Available in:
Sold out
Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Pulse Check: Artifacts of the Game Part 2 - Sneakers
  • Pulse Check: Artifacts of the Game Part 1 - Jerseys
  • Club Chuck: The Mystery, The Hype, and The Rave That Brought It All Together
  • The Ralph Lauren Tee, Done the “Right” Way (Again)
  • Elevate Your Scent Game: Under-the-Radar Fragrances for the Perfume Connoisseur
What To Read Next
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now