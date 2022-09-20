UNDERCOVER Brings Its Balance & Chaos to the Air Force 1

Brand: UNDERCOVER x Nike

Model: Air Force 1 Low

Release Date: Available Now

Price: $165

Buy: Feature Japan's webstore

Editor’s Notes: For UNDERCOVER's latest Nike collaboration, Jun Takahashi's brand locks down the Nike Air Force 1 Low sneaker (literally).

Like past collaborations with Nike, Takahashi reimagines the iconic Air Force 1 model through UNDERCOVER's technical lens.

For starters, the Air Force 1's beloved crisp white exterior and lining are now comprised of waterproof GORE-TEX, hence the branded tab on the upper. Basically, no weather is stopping this Force flex.

As you can see above, UNDERCOVER's AF1s also tote a neoprene bootie and translucent heel harness, details which nod to Nike's OG Air Revaderchi shoe.

To jog your memory, the Air Revaderchi was a 90s ACG shoe that attempted to make a comeback in 2018. The sneaker boasted that familiar, secure strap detail and heel mold like the ones seen on UNDERCOVER's Forces.

I wouldn't be surprised if the Revaderchi was a direct source of inspo for UNDERCOVER's latest collab. After all, the brand already had the pleasure of crossing paths with the silhouette during its 2010 Swoosh linkup.

Following the Wallabees project's footsteps, UNDERCOVER's Air Force 1 also flexes its Balance and Chaos motifs, this time as lace dubraes. The words also circle the tongue's UNDERCOVER-marked badge.

UNDERCOVER's Nike Air Force 1 Low first appeared in the brand's Spring/Summer 2022 lookbook, alongside black/white and printed iterations.

While the whereabouts of the other renditions have yet to be announced, UNDERCOVER, Force, and/or ACG fans can lock in the collaborative white Air Force 1 sneaker at Feature for now.

