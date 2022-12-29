Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
MERRELL 1TLR Adds Fuzzy Winter Mocs to the Menu

Written by Sam Cole in Sneakers
Merrell 1TLR
Winding down for winter doesn’t mean that the fun needs to come to an end – if you’re headed out into the wild, it just means preparation is key. For the Gorp heads of the world, getting your steps in and tackling nature head-on goes on no matter the weather.

GORE-TEX shell jackets and chalk bags aside, footwear is probably the most important component of any outdoor exploration get-up. The last thing you want is getting caught with your pants down when the elements come creeping in. Fortunately, MERRELL 1TLR is an expert in the field.

You'll likely know the brand best for its Croc-like Hydro Moc. Complete with their own "sport mode," the Hydro Moc has been doing the rounds throughout the year, becoming somewhat of a cult icon. Practically, the silhouette is built for tackling water (the clue's in the name), making them a key piece in any Gorp arsenal.

Now, with the cold season truly upon us, the Hydro Moc's cousin has arrived. The Winter Moc 3 1TRL is an essential piece of post-hike kit; because who wants cold crampy feet?

Arriving as a rugged take on the popular Jungle Moc, this winter warmer is crafted with a suede upper, mesh lining, a removable PU footbed, lightweight EVA foam midsole, and a 100% recycled mesh collar.

Of course, Merrell’s footwear game pairs form with function, so as is standard, high-performance practicality is built into the Winter Moc via a sticky rubber sole for optimal traction in cold weather surface conditions. What’s not to love?

The after-sport Winter Moc 3 1TRL has arrived online at MERRELL and the Highsnobiety Shop.

