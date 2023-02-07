Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Merrell 1TRL Levels Up With GORE-TEX

Written by Sam Cole in Sneakers
Have no doubts; Merrell 1TRL is at the forefront of functional footwear. Whether you're looking to dip your toes in a stream mid-hike or in need of something with enough performance capabilities to hit hard on the trails, it's got everything a lover of the outdoors could need.

As its arsenal of form-following-function styles continues to expand through cautious curation, a natural evolution for the Moab Speed Zip is the addition of GORE-TEX – because every outdoor adventure should come with weather protection as standard.

It feels like every piece of footwear could do with a helping hand from GORE-TEX, doesn't it? Getting caught with your pants down in the rain sucks; wet toes are even worse.

Linking up with GORE-TEX to further develop one of its flagship sneaker styles, Merrell 1TRL puts form and function on an equal playing field, delivering one of its highest-performing, stylistically fine-tuned footwear styles to date.

Quite a different beast from the recent updates to the Hydro Moc family tree, the Moab Speed GTX Zip is technical footwear finesse at its best.

Constructed from a combination of a GORE-TEX waterproof membrane, synthetic leather, 100% recycled mesh, a FloatPro Foam midsole, and Vibram Ecostep outsole, this slick little runner will take you from A-to-B with unparalleled comfort, stability, and protection.

To bring the new drop, which touches down across Europe this month, to life (so to speak), Merrell 1TLR enlisted the help of Tokyo-based partner Sabukaru, spotlighting the "Black," "Birch," and "Coyote/Olive" colorways in all of their glory.

