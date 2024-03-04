Merrell 1TRL Has Perfected Packable Footwear (EXCLUSIVE)

Merrell 1TRL’s Fall/Winter 2024 collection is everything you’d expect of the famed American outdoors brand: it’s functional, practical, and very trail-orientated — which is always a great-looking recipe.
But as well as being all those things, Merrell 1TRL’s FW24 collection also boasts some of the best and unorthodox-looking packable footwear I’ve ever laid eyes on in the form of the aptly-titled: Hut Moc Packable.
Building on the brand’s popular Hut Moc and Hut Moc 2 silhouettes, Merrell 1TRL’s Hut Moc Packable features all the same hallmarks of its predecessors but, as the name suggests, it's packable, too.
It's made of super durable trail-friendly fabric, it has a zip and clip design system that allows you to zip your shoes together, and it has a mesh-wrapped integrated EVA foam insole.
Unlike those that came before it, though, the Hut Moc Packable also arrives fully bagged up.
This means that while you’ll still most certainly benefit from all the techy innovations that the Hut Moc possesses, should you choose to zip-on the shoe’s bag-like upper, your feet will be fully protected from the weather too.
Put bluntly, Merrell 1TRL’s Hut Moc Packable are like secure zip-on bags for your feet. Like little foot greenhouses, if you will.
Merrell 1TRL’s FW24 collection is all about packable mocs, though.
Elsewhere there are fresh takes on the Agility Peak 5 GTX (which also comes with a zip-on bag), two quilted versions of the Moab 2 Slide, and three new colorways of Merrell 1TRL’s oversized Hydro Next Gen Boot.
Over the years, Merrell 1TRL, the brand’s premium line, has produced some objectively great-looking shoes.
However, its new Hut Moc Packable, while it might be wholly unorthodox to look at, is perhaps its finest looking yet.