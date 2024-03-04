Merrell 1TRL Has Perfected Packable Footwear (EXCLUSIVE)

Merrell 1TRL’s Fall/Winter 2024 collection is everything you’d expect of the famed American outdoors brand: it’s functional, practical, and very trail-orientated — which is always a great-looking recipe.

But as well as being all those things, Merrell 1TRL’s FW24 collection also boasts some of the best and unorthodox-looking packable footwear I’ve ever laid eyes on in the form of the aptly-titled: Hut Moc Packable.

Building on the brand’s popular Hut Moc and Hut Moc 2 silhouettes, Merrell 1TRL’s Hut Moc Packable features all the same hallmarks of its predecessors but, as the name suggests, it's packable, too.

1 / 4 Merrell 1TRL

It's made of super durable trail-friendly fabric, it has a zip and clip design system that allows you to zip your shoes together, and it has a mesh-wrapped integrated EVA foam insole.

Unlike those that came before it, though, the Hut Moc Packable also arrives fully bagged up.

1 / 7 Merrell 1TRL

This means that while you’ll still most certainly benefit from all the techy innovations that the Hut Moc possesses, should you choose to zip-on the shoe’s bag-like upper, your feet will be fully protected from the weather too.

Put bluntly, Merrell 1TRL’s Hut Moc Packable are like secure zip-on bags for your feet. Like little foot greenhouses, if you will.

Merrell 1TRL’s FW24 collection is all about packable mocs, though.

Elsewhere there are fresh takes on the Agility Peak 5 GTX (which also comes with a zip-on bag), two quilted versions of the Moab 2 Slide, and three new colorways of Merrell 1TRL’s oversized Hydro Next Gen Boot.

1 / 6 Merrell 1TRL

Over the years, Merrell 1TRL, the brand’s premium line, has produced some objectively great-looking shoes.

However, its new Hut Moc Packable, while it might be wholly unorthodox to look at, is perhaps its finest looking yet.