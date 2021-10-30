Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

TBH, Merriam-Webster's Slang Is Boomer AF

Written by Alexandra Pauly in Culture

Somebody, anybody — please let the boomers over at Merriam-Webster know that no one uses "FTW" anymore.

The reference book company is adding 455 new words to the dictionary, including some hilariously outdated internet slang.

"We’ve been communicating online for decades now, and pandemic-related circumstances have only increased the practice," Merriam-Webster's announcement reads. "The quick and informal nature of messaging, texting, and tweeting has contributed to a vocabulary newly rich in efficient and abbreviated expression."

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The vocabulary in question? Merriam-Webster seems to think we're still using "amirite," "TBH," and "Copypasta," all of which are now dictionary-sanctioned words.

Other bewildering entries: "dad bod," "otaku," and "fluffernutter," which apparently isn't a euphemism for a sex act, but rather a peanut butter and marshmallow fluff sandwich.

Granted, there are also some timely additions.

"Vaccine passport" and "super-spreader" are a testament to the far-reaching impact of COVID-19, and "whataboutism" — the practice of shirking responsibility for wrongdoing by claiming that someone else's offense is similar or worse — speaks to a certain type of rhetoric that cancel culture has given rise to.

Some words I'd like to see added before 2023: cheugy, finsta, Karen, snatched, fire, sus.

Also, when will the dictionary add emojis? I need Merriam-Webster to acknowledge the cultural grip of "two fingers touching," for example.

"FTW" and "amirite" were popular five years ago, but they're rarely used now. The disparity between Merriam-Webster's new additions and the vocabulary most people actually use these days begs the question: how long does it take for the company to vet new words?

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Shop our latest product

Sold out
HighsnobietyWerkstatt T-Shirt Eggshell
$50.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Highsnobiety x DickiesPleated Work Pants Dark Brown
$100.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
New BalanceML408D White
$105.00
Available in:
Sold out
Alexandra Pauly
Beauty EditorAlexandra reports on beauty and its intersection with culture, identity, and politics, challenging readers to think critically about the industry and their...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Jack Harlow Made a Slick New Balance Soccer Sneaker
  • Joe Freshgoods Made a New Balance That Massages Your Foot
  • Stone Island's First-Ever New Balance Skate Shoe Is a Techy Beauty
  • Kith Serves up Clean New Balance Dad Shoes, Knicks-Style
  • The World’s Most Avant Retailer Made Some Stunningly Simple New Balances
What To Read Next
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now