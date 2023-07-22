Mind Keeping It Down? Miu Miu Live! Is On

Hey, mind it keeping it down? Miu Miu is on.

Miu Miu presented its star-studded Fall/Winter 2023 "Miu Miu Live!" campaign, with celebs like Zaya Wade, Mia Goth, Zhao Jinmai, and Ethel Cain reminding us of the tasteful collection en route.

In the latest visuals, the familiar faves model Miu Miu's incredibly-chic and youthful FW23 pieces, which we spotted on the runway in March. Cain served in layered see-through skirts and stacked leathers, while Amelia Grey put Miu Miu's pants-free agenda back at the top of our minds.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Other looks — styled by Lotto Volka, by the way — saw classy cardigans meet colorful sheer stockings and understated leather bags. Lyst's 2022 brand of the year also showcased its strappy kitten heels, ready to join its beloved ballet flats in conquering the high fashion shoe game.

No Miu Balances for this campaign, but Mother Cain brought back the viral disheveled bed hair from the season's catwalk presentation. Relatable and iconic. She's mother for a reason.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

Miu Miu Live! has fun clothes and star power. What's not to like? Indeed, if it were a real show, we'd happily tune in weekly for a dose of our faves in undies-first 'fits and NSFW work clothes.