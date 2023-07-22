Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Mind Keeping It Down? Miu Miu Live! Is On

Written by Highsnobiety in Style

Hey, mind it keeping it down? Miu Miu is on.

Miu Miu presented its star-studded Fall/Winter 2023 "Miu Miu Live!" campaign, with celebs like Zaya Wade, Mia Goth, Zhao Jinmai, and Ethel Cain reminding us of the tasteful collection en route.

In the latest visuals, the familiar faves model Miu Miu's incredibly-chic and youthful FW23 pieces, which we spotted on the runway in March. Cain served in layered see-through skirts and stacked leathers, while Amelia Grey put Miu Miu's pants-free agenda back at the top of our minds.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Other looks — styled by Lotto Volka, by the way — saw classy cardigans meet colorful sheer stockings and understated leather bags. Lyst's 2022 brand of the year also showcased its strappy kitten heels, ready to join its beloved ballet flats in conquering the high fashion shoe game.

No Miu Balances for this campaign, but Mother Cain brought back the viral disheveled bed hair from the season's catwalk presentation. Relatable and iconic. She's mother for a reason.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.
Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

Miu Miu Live! has fun clothes and star power. What's not to like? Indeed, if it were a real show, we'd happily tune in weekly for a dose of our faves in undies-first 'fits and NSFW work clothes.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Shop our favorite products

Sold out
Café de Flore x HighsnobietyTote Bag
$45.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Café de Flore x HighsnobietyBreakfast Cup and Saucer
$50.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Café de Flore x HighsnobietyShort Sleeve T-Shirt Green
$70.00
Available in:
Sold out
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Miu Miu’s Very Own Super-Flat Sneaker Goes Reptilian (EXCLUSIVE)
  • Only the Miu Miu Boy's Club Could Include A$AP Rocky, Nettspend & Willem Dafoe
  • Are Miu Miu's New Balances Going Snakeskin?
  • Designer Sneakers Are Good Again
  • Did Anyone Notice Miu Miu Quietly Refining (& Shining) Its Killer New Balance Collab?
What To Read Next
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
  • Nike's Premium Swooshless Jordan Sneaker Is Pure Quiet Luxury
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now