It's Official: Miu Miu's Ballet Flats Are Fashion's Hottest Product

Lyst's quarterly fashion report confirms what we all suspected: Miu Miu's viral ballet flats are the industry's hottest product.

The global shopping platform has released its ranking of the most popular brands and products of Q3 2022 — and this time around, the report includes a mix of expected and unexpected entries.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

For the second consecutive quarter this year, Gucci takes the cake as the world's hottest brand, followed by Prada, Valentino, Balenciaga, and Miu Miu — a double header for the Italian label, considering its winning spot on Lyst's ranking of the world's hottest products.

Despite Dolce & Gabanna's well-documented history of racism, homophobia, and misogyny, the brand managed to jump three places to number 12, wedging itself between Bottega Veneta (11th-hottest brand) and Saint Laurent (13).

Lyst

Let's talk products: Miu Miu's balletcore slip-ons are followed by Birkenstock's ever-popular Boston clog, a mainstay when it comes to Lyst's quarterly reports. Surprisingly, Q3's third-hottest product is Prada's $1,000 logo tank top, a rather pricey take on Hanes' white undershirts.

UGG's Taz slipper sits at number four, while adidas' Samba sneaker, a favorite of Bella Hadid's, is at number five — at least for now, considering the backlash against the footwear giant's delayed response to Kanye West's antisemitic remarks.

Another notable takeaway: Lyst has introduced a "Breakout Brands" section to its quarterly reports, an opportunity to identify emerging labels that are gaining traction.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Thanks to its spray-on dress stunt, Coperni enjoyed over 1 million mentions on TikTok, helping fuel a 50 percent increase in Lyst searches year-on-year. Chopova Lowena also made the cut, in part due to its London Fashion Week debut (not to mention the popularity of the brand's statement skirts).

So there you have it: Q3 in fashion in a nutshell. Until next time!