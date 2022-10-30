Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
It's Official: Miu Miu's Ballet Flats Are Fashion's Hottest Product

Written by Alexandra Pauly in Style

Lyst's quarterly fashion report confirms what we all suspected: Miu Miu's viral ballet flats are the industry's hottest product.

The global shopping platform has released its ranking of the most popular brands and products of Q3 2022 — and this time around, the report includes a mix of expected and unexpected entries.

For the second consecutive quarter this year, Gucci takes the cake as the world's hottest brand, followed by Prada, Valentino, Balenciaga, and Miu Miu — a double header for the Italian label, considering its winning spot on Lyst's ranking of the world's hottest products.

Despite Dolce & Gabanna's well-documented history of racism, homophobia, and misogyny, the brand managed to jump three places to number 12, wedging itself between Bottega Veneta (11th-hottest brand) and Saint Laurent (13).

Let's talk products: Miu Miu's balletcore slip-ons are followed by Birkenstock's ever-popular Boston clog, a mainstay when it comes to Lyst's quarterly reports. Surprisingly, Q3's third-hottest product is Prada's $1,000 logo tank top, a rather pricey take on Hanes' white undershirts.

UGG's Taz slipper sits at number four, while adidas' Samba sneaker, a favorite of Bella Hadid's, is at number five — at least for now, considering the backlash against the footwear giant's delayed response to Kanye West's antisemitic remarks.

Another notable takeaway: Lyst has introduced a "Breakout Brands" section to its quarterly reports, an opportunity to identify emerging labels that are gaining traction.

Thanks to its spray-on dress stunt, Coperni enjoyed over 1 million mentions on TikTok, helping fuel a 50 percent increase in Lyst searches year-on-year. Chopova Lowena also made the cut, in part due to its London Fashion Week debut (not to mention the popularity of the brand's statement skirts).

So there you have it: Q3 in fashion in a nutshell. Until next time!

Alexandra Pauly
Beauty EditorAlexandra reports on beauty and its intersection with culture, identity, and politics, challenging readers to think critically about the industry and their...
