MM6 Maison Margiela's New Eastpak Collab Is Pure Drip — Literally

Brand: MM6 Maison Margiela x Eastpak

Season: Spring/Summer 2022

Release: April 29

Buy: Highsnobiety Shop

Editor's Notes: MM6 Maison Margiela and Eastpak have outdone themselves. The dynamic duo is back with another collection of playful accessories, this time with a surrealist twist.

Eastpak's hero product, the Padded Pak'r, is given a trippy — or rather, drippy — revamp. The right half of the backpack is elongated, giving the illusion that the bag is melting. A warped version of Eastpak's logo label adds to the effect.

Riffing on Pak'r and MM6's signature Japanese tote, both silhouettes are merged into one. The result? A triangular, canvas carryall outfitted with a zippered pocket at the front.

That's not all — another take on an Eastpak classic, the Crew wallet is supersized, transforming the pocket-sized accessory into a crossbody shoulder bag.

The mind-bending range is an extension of MM6's SS22 runway show, an homage to surrealist artists Claude Cahun and Leonora Carrington that saw chess boards fashioned as tops and suiting made of butcher paper.

MM6's Eastpak collab also includes a furry Tranverz suitcase — limited to a mere 100 pieces — and cheeky "Poster" bag, which is itself a walking billboard for a different MM6 x Eastpak bag in homage to the Margiela Replica line.

Between Undercover x Eastpak's backpack coat, ADERERROR x Eastpak's modular bags, and Telfar x Eastpak's "secret" collaboration, the accessory giant is a high fashion favorite. Who knew the humble canvas backpack could look so good?

Shop The d: MM6 Maison Margiela x Eastpak Collection