Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

MM6 Maison Margiela's New Eastpak Collab Is Pure Drip — Literally

Written by Alexandra Pauly in Culture
MM6 Maison Margiela
1 / 2

Brand: MM6 Maison Margiela x Eastpak

Season: Spring/Summer 2022

Release: April 29

Buy: Highsnobiety Shop

Editor's Notes: MM6 Maison Margiela and Eastpak have outdone themselves. The dynamic duo is back with another collection of playful accessories, this time with a surrealist twist.

Eastpak's hero product, the Padded Pak'r, is given a trippy — or rather, drippy — revamp. The right half of the backpack is elongated, giving the illusion that the bag is melting. A warped version of Eastpak's logo label adds to the effect.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
MM6 Maison Margiela
1 / 4

Riffing on Pak'r and MM6's signature Japanese tote, both silhouettes are merged into one. The result? A triangular, canvas carryall outfitted with a zippered pocket at the front.

That's not all — another take on an Eastpak classic, the Crew wallet is supersized, transforming the pocket-sized accessory into a crossbody shoulder bag.

Shop Our Selection

Sold out
Multiple colors
MM6 Maison Margiela x EastpakBorsa Shopping Bag Black
$240.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
MM6 Maison Margiela x EastpakBorsa Shopping Bag White
$240.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
MM6 Maison Margiela x EastpakZaino Backpack Black
$220.00
Available in:
Sold out

The mind-bending range is an extension of MM6's SS22 runway show, an homage to surrealist artists Claude Cahun and Leonora Carrington that saw chess boards fashioned as tops and suiting made of butcher paper.

MM6 Maison Margiela
1 / 2
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

MM6's Eastpak collab also includes a furry Tranverz suitcase — limited to a mere 100 pieces — and cheeky "Poster" bag, which is itself a walking billboard for a different MM6 x Eastpak bag in homage to the Margiela Replica line.

Between Undercover x Eastpak's backpack coat, ADERERROR x Eastpak's modular bags, and Telfar x Eastpak's "secret" collaboration, the accessory giant is a high fashion favorite. Who knew the humble canvas backpack could look so good?

Scroll Down To Shop The d: MM6 Maison Margiela x Eastpak Collection

Sold Out
MM6 Maison Margiela x EastpakZaino Backpack Yellow
$220.00
Sold Out
Sold Out
MM6 Maison MargielaBorsa Viaggio Traveling Bag Leather Brown
$385.00
Sold Out
Sold Out
MM6 Maison Margiela x EastpakBorsa Tracolla Shoulder Bag Black
$180.00
Sold Out
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Sold Out
MM6 Maison Margiela x EastpakBorsa Shopping Bag Black
$240.00
Sold Out
Sold Out
MM6 Maison Margiela x EastpakBorsa Shopping Bag White
$240.00
Sold Out
Sold Out
MM6 Maison Margiela x EastpakZaino Backpack Black
$220.00
Sold Out
Alexandra Pauly
Beauty EditorAlexandra reports on beauty and its intersection with culture, identity, and politics, challenging readers to think critically about the industry and their...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • From ASICS to Salomon, Browse This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases
  • Salomon Clothing Hi-Tech Enough for the Trails, Formal Enough for the Office
  • Is There Anything More (or Less) Gloriously Margiela Than a GORE-TEX Button-up?
  • In Frames We Trust: Maison Margiela x Gentle Monster's Cyberpunk Vision is Unveiled
  • Zero Snakeskin, all Snake When MM6 Maison Margiela Goes Zodiac
What To Read Next
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
  • Nike's Premium Swooshless Jordan Sneaker Is Pure Quiet Luxury
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now