Molly Goddard’s Ruffle Behavior Extends Into Menswear

For Spring/Summer 2023, Molly Goddard said, "you get ruffles, you get ruffles, everyone gets ruffles!"

Designer Molly Goddard staged her eponymous label's SS23 presentation on September 14, taking London Fashion Week goers on another ride of chic thrills — not cheap thrills as Goddard's $1,000 dresses are far from inexpensive but are indeed quite exciting.

Molly Goddard further invites menswear into its playful universe for its SS23 collection, where once-stiff men's suits now boast a froth of ruffles and nylon bomber jackets receive allover ruching treatments.

I even spotted a frilled white t-shirt styled with a pleated maxi pinstriped skirt — a further confirmation that the male skirt may not be departing soon.

Goddard's SS23 menswear offerings serve as an extension of the brand's efforts at blurring the lines of gender norms in fashion, evident in past collections where pink fair isle vests became Offset-approved and peasant tops made for viral Harry Styles fashion moments.

Of course, Molly Goddard SS23 saw the brand's usual vibrantly-colored ruffle and tulle gowns bouncing up and down the catwalk, with a dramatically-oversized fluffy white dress closing the show.

Not to mention, cowboy flats — that's cowboy boots turned into the flat-soled slip-ons – replaced the brand's trendy ballet footwear, an essential piece to fashion's balletcore starter kit.

Molly Goddard SS23 delivers yet another masterclass in playful dressing, extending the course invitation for everyone to partake.

Let's just hope Oscar Isaac enrolls and continues his skirt supremacy with a Goddard moment in the future (speaking it into existence).