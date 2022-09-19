Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Molly Goddard’s Ruffle Behavior Extends Into Menswear

Written by Morgan Smith in Style

For Spring/Summer 2023, Molly Goddard said, "you get ruffles, you get ruffles, everyone gets ruffles!"

Designer Molly Goddard staged her eponymous label's SS23 presentation on September 14, taking London Fashion Week goers on another ride of chic thrills — not cheap thrills as Goddard's $1,000 dresses are far from inexpensive but are indeed quite exciting.

Molly Goddard further invites menswear into its playful universe for its SS23 collection, where once-stiff men's suits now boast a froth of ruffles and nylon bomber jackets receive allover ruching treatments.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

I even spotted a frilled white t-shirt styled with a pleated maxi pinstriped skirt — a further confirmation that the male skirt may not be departing soon.

Goddard's SS23 menswear offerings serve as an extension of the brand's efforts at blurring the lines of gender norms in fashion, evident in past collections where pink fair isle vests became Offset-approved and peasant tops made for viral Harry Styles fashion moments.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok.

Of course, Molly Goddard SS23 saw the brand's usual vibrantly-colored ruffle and tulle gowns bouncing up and down the catwalk, with a dramatically-oversized fluffy white dress closing the show.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Not to mention, cowboy flats — that's cowboy boots turned into the flat-soled slip-ons – replaced the brand's trendy ballet footwear, an essential piece to fashion's balletcore starter kit.

Molly Goddard SS23 delivers yet another masterclass in playful dressing, extending the course invitation for everyone to partake.

Let's just hope Oscar Isaac enrolls and continues his skirt supremacy with a Goddard moment in the future (speaking it into existence).

Shop our latest product

Sold out
HighsnobietyBrushed Nylon Logo Cap Natural
$40.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Acne StudiosOrganic Cotton Logo Hoodie Oyster Grey
$380.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Winnie New YorkDouble Pocket Cotton Jacket Green
$720.00
Available in:
Sold out
Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Adizero to a Hundred-Style Running Shoe
  • Menswear Doing the Most with the Least — Carbon, That Is
  • How a Quiet Japanese Brand Suddenly Took Over Luxury Menswear
  • Leave It to Nike to Improve an Already-Flawless Running Shoe
  • The 10 Best New Collections for Spring — and How to Wear Them
What To Read Next
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
  • Nike's Premium Swooshless Jordan Sneaker Is Pure Quiet Luxury
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now