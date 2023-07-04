Moncler's 3D-Printed Trailgrip Is Trippy AF

Moncler and Zellerfeld, the label renowned for 3D-printing, have teamed up for a limited-edition run of 3D-printed Trailgrip sneakers.

The Trailgrip has become a bit of an icon in the world of Moncler footwear, although a 3D-printed variation takes things to another level completely.

Moncler

Set to be revealed on July 10 at Studio Ascenti, the Italian label’s footwear showroom in Paris, the Moncler Trailgrip 3D is a fusion of engineering and artistry, and an example of Zellerfeld’s unrivaled 3D-printing capabilities.

Moncler

The sneakers themselves are made using a recyclable mono-material, a material that not only makes the sneakers aesthetically intriguing, but also offers significant environmental benefits which align with Moncler's eco-conscious approach to design.

According to Moncler, the Trailgrip 3D represents “the future of manufacturing” where creators can produce “a fully-formed, factory-free shoe at the push of a button.”

Moncler

“As Moncler’s first venture into 3D-printing, this collaboration serves as a monumental moment for the footwear industry and further underscores the significant shift brands are taking to break away from the conventional factory manufacturing process,” said Cornelius Schmitt, Co-Founder and CEO of Zellerfeld.

“Luxury fashion houses like Moncler are driving the future of fashion by embracing 3D-printing production models as the new standard.”