Moncler's 3D-Printed Trailgrip Is Trippy AF
Moncler and Zellerfeld, the label renowned for 3D-printing, have teamed up for a limited-edition run of 3D-printed Trailgrip sneakers.
The Trailgrip has become a bit of an icon in the world of Moncler footwear, although a 3D-printed variation takes things to another level completely.
Set to be revealed on July 10 at Studio Ascenti, the Italian label’s footwear showroom in Paris, the Moncler Trailgrip 3D is a fusion of engineering and artistry, and an example of Zellerfeld’s unrivaled 3D-printing capabilities.
The sneakers themselves are made using a recyclable mono-material, a material that not only makes the sneakers aesthetically intriguing, but also offers significant environmental benefits which align with Moncler's eco-conscious approach to design.
According to Moncler, the Trailgrip 3D represents “the future of manufacturing” where creators can produce “a fully-formed, factory-free shoe at the push of a button.”
“As Moncler’s first venture into 3D-printing, this collaboration serves as a monumental moment for the footwear industry and further underscores the significant shift brands are taking to break away from the conventional factory manufacturing process,” said Cornelius Schmitt, Co-Founder and CEO of Zellerfeld.
“Luxury fashion houses like Moncler are driving the future of fashion by embracing 3D-printing production models as the new standard.”