All Trails Lead to The Moncler Trailgrip

At an experiential event in Milan called Studio Ascenti, guests were treated to the first glimpse of the Moncler Trailgrip collection.

Emphasizing the brand’s mountain-inspired DNA, the Trailgrip collection is made as much for the trails as it is for fashion, solidifying Moncler’s mission toward elevated outdoors wear.

While progressive in its look, the Trailgrip GTX low-top sneaker is built for all weather conditions and has been doused with trail-ready elements including a Vibram MEGAGRIP rubber sole and waterproof GORE-TEX upper.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Vimeo video. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The launch of the Trailgrip GTX low-top sneaker marks just the beginning for the collection as a whole. Releasing in four colorways, including classic black, black with red, blue with teal and purple accents, and glacial white, the Trailgrip low-top is already expected to be accompanied by a hiking boot, the Trailgrip GTX High, later this year.

Blurry green placeholder comoli

From the inception of Moncler Genius to the acquisition of Stone Island back in 2020, the Trailgrip collection embodies yet another unflinching outdoor credential for Moncler, marking the next big step in the brand’s evolution. Check out more from the all-new Trailgrip GTX low-top sneaker below.

1 / 8

Scroll down to shop the Moncler Trailgrip from the Highsnobiety Shop now.

Want to keep browsing? Head to the Highsnobiety Shop for more products that we love.