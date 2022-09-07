Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

All Trails Lead to The Moncler Trailgrip

Written by Caroline Brown
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

At an experiential event in Milan called Studio Ascenti, guests were treated to the first glimpse of the Moncler Trailgrip collection.

Emphasizing the brand’s mountain-inspired DNA, the Trailgrip collection is made as much for the trails as it is for fashion, solidifying Moncler’s mission toward elevated outdoors wear.

While progressive in its look, the Trailgrip GTX low-top sneaker is built for all weather conditions and has been doused with trail-ready elements including a Vibram MEGAGRIP rubber sole and waterproof GORE-TEX upper.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Vimeo video.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The launch of the Trailgrip GTX low-top sneaker marks just the beginning for the collection as a whole. Releasing in four colorways, including classic black, black with red, blue with teal and purple accents, and glacial white, the Trailgrip low-top is already expected to be accompanied by a hiking boot, the Trailgrip GTX High, later this year.

Blurry green placeholder
comoli

From the inception of Moncler Genius to the acquisition of Stone Island back in 2020, the Trailgrip collection embodies yet another unflinching outdoor credential for Moncler, marking the next big step in the brand’s evolution. Check out more from the all-new Trailgrip GTX low-top sneaker below.

1 / 8
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Scroll down to shop the Moncler Trailgrip from the Highsnobiety Shop now.

Sold out
Multiple colors
MonclerTrailgrip GTX Sneakers Off White
$580.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
MonclerTrailgrip GTX Sneakers Taupe
$580.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
MonclerTrailgrip GTX Sneakers Black
$580.00
Available in:
Sold out

Want to keep browsing? Head to the Highsnobiety Shop for more products that we love. 

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • A Grammy-Nominated Album With Its Own GORE-TEX Trail Shoe
  • Wind? Rain? Snow? These Weatherproof Jackets Have You Covered
  • Moncler's Mercedes x NIGO Collab Is Genius
  • Moncler Grenoble FW25 Took Skiwear to New Universal Heights
  • Luxury Brands Every Highsnobiety Reader Should Know & Where To Buy Them
What To Read Next
  • From New Balance to Crocs, the Seven Best Sneakers to Cop Right Now
  • The First Sign of VanMoof's New Era: The McLaren of e-Bikes
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now