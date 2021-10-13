Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Moncler's Second Hiroshi Fujiwara Drop Is Puffer, But Make it Grunge

Written by Alexandra Pauly in Style
Moncler
Brand: 7 Moncler FRGMT Hiroshi Fujiwara

Season: Fall/Winter 2021

Buy: Online at Moncler's website

Release: October 14

Editor's Notes: It's been quite a day for Hiroshi Fujiwara. The designer, fondly referred to by many as the godfather of streetwear, unveiled both a Loro Piana collaboration, and — as if that wasn't enough — his second Moncler drop of 2021 today.

The duo, whose partnership stretches back to 2018, prepare for winter with voluminous puffers and lighter layers like quilted vests and fleece zip-ups.

One marshmallow-y jacket is printed with a graphic revived from Fujiwara's previous Moncler drop: "WOM" (World of Moncler), replacing the "O" with planet Earth.

Elsewhere, apparel remains understated. Black trousers are finished with a cuffed hem branded with what appears to be an SKU. A belted dress features tonal chest pockets made of Moncler's shiny puffer material and a quilted midi skirt features a classic, A-line cut.

In footwear, Fujiwara recruits Converse for another three-way sneaker, a Moncler-branded Chuck 70.

Moncler
The collection doesn't stray far from a muted color palette of black and gray, shades that reflect the range's '90s grunge influence. Pops of white and navy blue appear on checked shirts and jackets, pieces that harken to the decade's penchant for flannel.

As far as collaborations go, Moncler wins 2021. The label's Genius project, which recruits a seasonal roster of guest designers (this year including Fujiwara, 1017 ALYX 9SM, and JW Anderson, to name a few), is a clever reshaping of luxury.

Always innovating, the brand presented its latest season in digital format via MONDOGENIUS, a virtual show that brought the world of Moncler to an even wider audience.

And with its first fragrance launch, Moncler Pour Homme and Moncler Pour Femme, the label is poised for what could be its most successful year yet.

