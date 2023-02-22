Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

From adidas to Mercedes, Everything Revealed at Moncler's "Art of Genius"

Written by Highsnobiety in Style

This article was published on February 6, 2023, and updated on February 21

Moncler Genius, the envelope-pushing collaborative branch of the Italian luxury label, is kicking off its 2023 activations with a bang. 2023's team-ups begin with a bang, as Moncler takes to London Fashion Week for "Art of Genius," a must-see live show that brings together Moncler co-creators both familiar and fresh.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.
Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

On February 20, Moncler's Art of Genius event stretched the boundaries of Moncler Genius further than ever before, as big name co-creators took the luxury label to new creative heights.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

“When we launched Moncler Genius in 2018, our ambition was to create and share new energy with ever new communities, while going beyond the conventions of the fashion sector and collaborating with extraordinary talents to create something totally new and unexpected," Moncler CEO Remo Ruffini said in a statement.

"In London we showed a vision that further expanded our universe of fashion collaboration to a platform of co-creation across different industries. We have seen the coming together of diverse sectors expressing themselves and creating a language that defines a new way to experience the brand: music, design, art, entertainment, sport and fashion have brought their unique codes and their energy together shaping memorable moments for our communities. This is Genius.”

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Art of Genius contributors included new partners like Louis Vuitton's creative director Pharrell, JAY-Z's Roc Nation, Salehe Bembury, adidas Originals, Alicia Keys, and Mercedes-Benz, accompanied by longtime collaborator Rick Owens, Palm Angels, and fragment design.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Note that the art of Art of Genius presentation was not a comprehensive display of everything coming from Moncler Genius in 2023: some of the special showpieces were one-offs designed exclusively for the event.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Mercedes-Benz delivered the "PROJECT MONDO G," a bespoke vehicle that Moncler describes as the "ultimate discovery machine." Complete with puffy silver wheels and huge zipper, the PROJECT MONDO G elevates Mercedes' timeless G-Class with Moncler's brand codes and will not be for sale.

Moncler
1 / 16

As for the collections that're actually dropping, though, Pharrell designed a trek-y capsule rich with earth-toned layers, adidas integrated its Trefoil directly into a Moncler puffer, Salehe Bembury transformed Moncler's Trailgrip sneaker, Palm Angels went prep, Hiroshi Fujiwara modeled his fragment design collaboration on Japanese robot dolls called LOVOTs, and Rick Owens reiterated his signature radiance quilting next to a giant steel Sleep Pod created especially for Art of Genius.

Moncler
1 / 10
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

“The Art of Design takes the aesthetic bubble concept of our last collection with Moncler further: to a personalized, quietly considered, and introspective bubble as a customized sleeping pod – with clothing to match,” Owens said.

Guests also received bespoke NFTs from Antoni Tudisco, both a collectible and a key to gain early access the year's Moncler Genius drops.

Moncler
1 / 5

All while performer Alicia Keys channeled the spirit of New York City with a capsule set to debut on March 23, which will be the first Moncler Genius drop of 2023.

Shop our favorite products

Sold out
HO HO COCOMit Allem Cap Grey
$50.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
TrussardiStonewashed Greyhound Sweatpants Black
$220.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
ASICSGEL-QUANTUM 360 VII KISO Brown
$200.00
Available in:
Sold out
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Moncler's Mercedes x NIGO Collab Is Genius
  • Moncler Grenoble FW25 Took Skiwear to New Universal Heights
  • Formula 1's Coming for Fashion, So adidas Came for Formula 1
  • Everything About Pharrell's adidas Superstar Is Normal. Except Its Size
  • Moncler's Monster Trail Sneaker Is as Techy as It Is Clean
What To Read Next
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
  • Nike's Premium Swooshless Jordan Sneaker Is Pure Quiet Luxury
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now