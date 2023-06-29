Moncler Grenoble Pre-Fall 2023 Is a Reminder To Go Outdoors

What Moncler doesn’t know about outerwear probably isn’t worth knowing. In fact, for a label with over 70 years of experience in the world of outdoors-focused gear, if they aren’t doing it already there’s most likely a reason.

With Moncler, everything has a purpose, not least when it comes to Moncler Grenoble, the Italian label’s peak performance sub-line designed specifically for the slopes.

Well, for Pre-Fall 2023, Moncler Grenoble is hell-bent on making the most out of a full year outdoors, not just on the slopes and not just when it suits.

To do this, Moncler Grenoble is looking to facilitate the warmer months too, by focusing on layering with a collection that’s as practical as it is colorful.

Geared as much for the slopes as it is for the streets, Pre-Fall 2023 is a demonstration of Moncler’s high-quality construction techniques and technical fabrics, all realized in a concoction of outdoor essentials.

Polartec zippered fleeces and recycled GORE-TEX shell jackets are joined by functional backpacks, caps, and beanies across an extensive menswear offering, as Moncler’s signature Trailgrip technical sneaker receives a Moncler Grenoble makeover.

Elsewhere, hot pink highlights the womenswear throughout the collection, alongside tonal blacks, ivory, and tan, as packable windbreakers, trousers, and shorts are met by warmer garments like tactile fleeces, gilets, and leggings.

A functional camel buckle belt with high-vis coral carabiner is a particular Highsnobiety favorite from the womenswear accessories too.

To be frank, if Moncler Grenoble's Pre-Fall collection is anything, it’s a timely reminder that the outdoors should be explored all-year round, and all you need is the right gear to do it.