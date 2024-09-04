Movado Is Making Moves with Its Biggest Watch Icons Yet

Movado is no stranger to icons. The watchmaker has blessed us with celebrated timepieces that have elevated themselves beyond just the realms of horology, becoming stylish must-have accessories for our daily fits. Watches like the Alta SE Diver, the vintage Movado Triple Calendar, and the beloved Museum Classic all still manage to stop me in my tracks during the occasional WatchTok wrist roll.

This year, the Swiss watchmaker is doubling down, pairing its watch icons with cultural icons for its "When I Move You Move" 2024-25 campaign. From music to sports, Movado's new venture includes the faces and wrists of Jessica Alba, Julianne Moore, Ludacris, Christian McCaffrey, and Tyrese Haliburton.

Movado 1 / 2

Eagled-eyed (and eagle-eared) 1990s & 2000s kids will quickly pick up on the campaign's "When I Move You Move" mantra, as it is a direct reference to Ludacris's 2003 Grammy-nominated anthem, Stand Up.

But it's deeper than rap. Movado's core DNA has always reflected "movement," with the brand's name directly meaning "always in motion."

The launch highlights a healthy collection of Movado modern grails that directly reflect the styles and lifestyles of the legendary and emerging icons in the campaign.

Movado

It's wristwear that is sartorially easy to work into any rotation, whether you are an all-pro Olympic point guard, an Academy Award-winning actress, or sitting somewhere in between — people on the move, making moves.

It's the Swiss watchmaker's biggest strength. Movado's watches often sit on the cusp of underrated. Yet, the brand has a broad group of watch styles that constantly evolve while paying homage to the brand's prestigious watch heritage and deep ties to watchmaking.

Put it this way: if you love the Museum Classic, there is a good chance you'll love the black ceramic Movado BOLD Evolution 2.0. featured in the new campaign.

Movado

Other highlights like all-star running back Christian McCaffrey's SE Chrono and Ludacris's MC Chrono are solid arguments for Movado's take on the stop-watch complication.

To bring the "When I Move You Move" together, the watch brand partnered with Creative Director Robert Lussier from The Style Council and global fashion photographers Mert Atlas & Marcus Piggot to develop the vision.

It's Movado's most extensive campaign and will get you moving this year.

For more on the campaign, be sure to stop by Movado.

Want to keep browsing? Download the Highsnobiety app for all the hottest products and brands from the Highsnobiety Shop. Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.